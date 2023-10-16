“Had Me Record Lines”: Self-Styled ‘Best NBA Rapper’ Damian Lillard Coldly Cut Doris Burke’s Lines from His Song, Per Broadcaster

Damian Lillard dropped his new album Don D.O.L.L.A. towards the end of August earlier this year amid a sea of trade reports speculating his widely touted move to the Miami Heat. The noise surrounding Lillard’s eventual move to the Milwaukee Bucks has largely managed to muffle the hype around his new album. But there’s no denying Lillard’s talent as a rapper and a lyricist. It seems like the NBA veteran is slowly getting accustomed to the cold realities of the rap game as well. During the broadcast of the Bucks vs Lakers preseason clash, ESPN analyst Doris Burke revealed that Dame D.O.L.L.A. once asked her to record a few lines for one of his songs but ended up editing them out of the final cut.

Lillard has proclaimed himself the best rapper in the NBA in the past. However, not many have contested him on the claim. Many NBA players usually dabble in the world of rap music. But few have been able to attain Dame D.O.L.L.A.’s level of success. The former Portland guard’s new album Don D.O.L.L.A. has received love and critical acclaim from veteran rappers like Joe Budden.

Therefore, it’s only natural that Lillard is very selective with what makes the final edit of his songs. And as it turns out, Doris Burke didn’t have what it takes to make it in one of them.

Damian Lillard edited out Doris Burke’s lines from one of his songs

While calling the preseason game between the Lakers and the Bucks, Doris Burke made some startling revelations that intrigued many NBA fans. As a Dame Lillard stat sheet was displayed on the screen, Burke’s co-announcer wanted to know about her supposed cameo in one of Lillard’s new tracks.

In response, the veteran NBA broadcaster lamented how some of her lines were supposed to be featured in one of Dame D.O.L.L.A.’s track, but the newly recruited Bucks superstar decided to leave them out. Burke seemed very dejected with the snub, as she blurted out, “Do you know I once got cut from a Damian Lillard track! I kid you not. He had me record lines…I didn’t make it and I’m surprised.”

Burke is an iconic voice in the NBA, who has been part of many memorable moments in the league’s recent history. In fact, she could very well call the NBA Finals for ESPN next year, according to reports. However, Lillard eventually decided against including her lines in his song despite considering her for a feature initially. Although, it’s uncertain which song the 58-year-old analyst was supposed to be in.

Reddit reacts to Lillard snubbing Burke

The news of Lillard snubbing Burke soon spread like wildfire on many social media platforms. The post made its way to the NBA subreddit as well.

NBA Redditors were very amused by the interesting piece of news. While some users empathized with the veteran broadcaster for the snub, others prompted her to record a diss track against Dame as a response.