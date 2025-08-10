Gary Payton II Bets LeBron James Uses Stem Cells While Spending $2 Million On His Body

If it feels like LeBron James has been around forever, it’s because he has. He’s 40 years old now and showing no signs of slowing down as a player heading into his 23rd season in the league. Physically, he’s still top-notch, which is why many have questioned the methods he uses to keep that body in shape. Gary Payton II, for one, thinks Bron does something out of the ordinary.

For some time, there has been a rumor that James was taking performance-enhancing drugs. This stemmed from UFC fighter Chael Sonnen, who claimed that he and LeBron had the same drug supplier. Theories like this still persist. Retired basketball star Jeff Teague alleged that the future Hall of Famer took steroids, although he walked back those comments fairly quickly. GPII, however, has a different theory.

The Golden State Warriors forward pointed to another physical phenomenon that James could be investing in: stem cell treatment. Payton brought up the subject while discussing stem cells during a conversation with MMA legend Rampage Jackson on the Jaxxson podcast.

“He spends almost two-million every year on his body,” stated Payton. This prompted Jackson to ask, “You think he doing stem cells and stuff? Because that changed my life.” The panel then joked about Jackson going to Columbia for the treatment, and how beneficial it actually is for an athlete’s career longevity.

“I bet you he getting stem cells,” added Jackson, who sounded like a detective. GPII didn’t necessarily confirm Rampage’s theory, but took a long breath before blurting out, “I’m sure he’s getting everything.” When Jackson’s co-host tried to inquire further, he joked, “He (LeBron) goes to Wakanda and gets some kind of vibranium sh**.”

This was bordering on a tricky accusation. Stem cell therapy is not the same as steroids, so it’s not illegal for a player to undergo, although it is heavily regulated. Surely, LBJ is staying within the legal guidelines because why would he risk everything he’s built for a scandal like that? It would certainly explain how he’s still able to do the things he can do on the hardwood.

LeBron once laughed off the idea of spending money on his body

LeBron’s longevity is not necessarily a new subject. The King himself has done more media in the past five years than some do in a lifetime. One of his bigger appearances took place back in March when he was on The Pat McAfee Show. When the famed NFL punter turned analyst asked him about spending $1 million per year on his body, Bron had this to say:

“Man I don’t know where the hell that sh** came from. I do take care of my body, but I have no idea where the amount of money came from. But I do invest in my body for sure,” said James with a smile. The Los Angeles Lakers legend then pointed out that he does a ton of soft tissue work including massages, hyperbolic chambers, and ice baths.

“Whatever I can do to continue playing at this level man,” added Bron. One thing is for certain, James isn’t slowing down. The future Hall of Famer is now eyeing a historic 23rd season and could break the all-time consecutive seasons record set by Vince Carter if he plays a 24th. At this point, whatever he’s doing is only adding to his incredible legacy.