“Yes, that’s a foul every day of the week here”: Scott Foster hilariously lets Wolves guard Jaylen Nowell know about his foul during the matchup against the Warriors

Referee Scott Foster hilariously interacts with Wolves youngster Jaylen Nowell, letting the 22-year-old know about his foul in a savage manner.

The Minnesota Timberwolves hosted an ailing Golden State Warriors at the Target Center, last night. Playing with the likes of their MVP, Stephen Curry, and DPOY, Draymond Green, the Warriors suffered a huge 20-point loss against Karl-Anthony Towns and co.

Despite the 99-119 loss, there were quite a few exciting moments that occurred on the court. Klay Thompson saw 22:43 minutes of game time, his most since his return, and looked absolutely perfect. KAT recorded yet another double-double, with 26 points and 11 rebounds. And referee Scott Foster went full savage mode, mid-game, explaining Wolves youngster Jaylen Nowell about a call he didn’t agree with, in a pretty hilarious manner.

Late in the 4th quarter, GSW rookie Jonathan Kuminga received a bounce pass from Chris Chiozza and ended up getting fouled in the paint by Nowell. Now, no player in the league ever thinks he has committed any offense. Similarly, Jaylen acted pretty innocent and screamed:

“That’s a foul?!”

Foster, who is one of the league’s most infamous referees, was pretty quick in his response to the 22-year-old:

“Yeah, that’s a foul. every day of the week here. That’s a foul every day of the week here”

bahahahha Jaylen Nowell just tried Scott Foster: “that’s a foul????” Scott Foster: “Yeah, that’s a foul. every day of the week here. THAT’S A FOUL EVERY DAY OF THE WEEK.” pic.twitter.com/BG7FVNYtto — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 17, 2022

Also Read: Draymond Green explains how the Splash Brothers have had an MJ-like impact on the current generation of basketball

NBA Twitter reacts as Scott Foster goes full savage in his reply to Jaylen Nowell

As soon as the Foster-Nowell interaction went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

Refs are usually bad but man the players constantly complaining no matter what is even worse — Oasis Fan Account (@RyderBarrett) January 17, 2022

Scott Foster thinks hes as important to the league as Lebron James. Dude has such a ego its ridiculous — Chef Boyarbeas (@Jake4nier97) January 17, 2022

Scott foster… count your days — (@goatedwok) January 17, 2022

Scott Foster thinks he’s the entertainment. — C.O. (@BigCO9) January 17, 2022

Also Read: Shaquille O’Neal expresses his dissatisfaction with the Grizzlies superstar’s all-time block against the Lakers