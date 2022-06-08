“Michael Jordan used to starve his teammates, Stephen Curry gives them a concussion”: NBA Twitter reacts as the GSW MVP accidentally hits a ball on Gary Payton II’s face after missing an alley-oop

During practice before Game 3 of the finals, Stephen Curry unintentionally smacked the ball on Gary Payton II’s face just a split moment after missing an alley-oop.

The Warriors managed to level the NBA Finals 1-game apiece before flying to Boston to play Games 3 & 4 against the Celtics at the TD Garden. And Stephen Curry will punish everyone who isn’t on their A-game during practice for the clash tomorrow night. Unfortunately for Gary Payton II, he has been a victim of one of Steph’s punishments.

During a practice shootaround at the Garden, GSW coach Steve Kerr tossed up an alley-oop for GPII. Now, the two-way star is pretty explosive on the court, however, surprisingly, the 6-foot-3 defensive guard ended up missing the wide-open dunk.

Immediately after Payton II missed the dunk, Curry’s half-court shot attempt ended up smacking him on his face.

GP2 missed the alley-oop from Kerr and was pelted by a basketball pic.twitter.com/4xFzwhIBu5 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 7, 2022

Yikes! That got to hurt.

NBA Twitter reacts as Stephen Curry smacks Gary Payton II on his face with a ball

As soon as the clip went viral, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

Kerr felt his pain — Kaaf30 (@kaafcole) June 7, 2022

MJ starved his teammates.

Steph gives them a concussion.

Levels — Advait Jajodia (@AdvaitJajodia) June 8, 2022

Yho I’d cry that’s size 8 ball https://t.co/SoORMQc3C0 — (@Nobathwa_) June 8, 2022

@Warriors need to give helmets to their players during practice https://t.co/xWPOXCZ80N — It is a Spade (@itisaspade) June 8, 2022

Jokes apart, as a unit the Warriors seem pretty confident in themselves despite being on the road. Certainly, they’d need Payton to have a huge game on the defensive end and contribute offensively as well.