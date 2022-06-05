“Photoshop is real!! That doesn’t count Gary Payton II”: Stephen Curry hilariously denies appreciating an insane trick by his Warriors teammate, NBA Twitter does due diligence

A 6’3 Gary Payton II, alongside being a Dunker, Rim protector, and 3-point shooter, can also pass the ball like it’s a magic trick, and Stephen Curry is jealous.

Whatever Gary Payton II has done since he has made himself an important role player of the Steve Kerr’s Warriors has been nothing short of incredible.

Last year, the 29-year-old supremely athletic guard was playing in the NBA G-league and has come a long way since to be in consideration for one of the most important Dubs’ players in these Playoffs.

Also read: “Charles Barkley wasn’t wrong, Warriors fans are nasty!”: NBA Twitter reacts as Dubs’ fans put up ‘Chuck It’ trash cans outside Chase Center with Chuck’s face on them

His absence from the team affects the team’s defense significantly higher than anyone apart from Draymond Green, maybe. But the man who fractured his elbow feels he can fully participate in Game 2 after playing a few minutes in the Game 1 loss.

And while the Warriors were practicing a day before one of the most significant games this season, Payton II showed some accuracy and skill – something which his father was good at alongside the defense, by throwing the ball on the racks from a distance like some magic trick.

Gary doing Gary things 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/FokwQsYAQu — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 4, 2022

Gary Payton II surprises NBA Twitter and sends Stephen Curry in denial

His dad, Gary Payton, had doubts seeing Payton II’s insane athleticism about where he gets it from, but this skill in which it looks like he’s extremely good will clear all his doubts.

When Gary did it the first time, his teammate Stephen Curry hilariously called the live feed a Photoshop clip, simply rejecting to accept what just happened. The second time, when he saw it himself, he had nothing besides “that doesn’t count” to say for it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBA (@nba)

Dub Nation also went into a frenzy, seeing their defensive genius become a magician.

It’s crazy how Stephen Curry got people on that team act like they have to be more than human lol — monkey D dj (@ninofiasco973) June 5, 2022

That’s so slick🏀👌🏾 — Reece (@Reecejordan00) June 5, 2022

Tf I thot Dillon brooks like ended his career — Bag.Of.Fox👑🦊 (@midlottoKings) June 5, 2022

At 6’3 the man was already a prolific defender, a high-flying dunker, somehow a good rim protector, a decent 3-point shooter, and now he’s a magician as well.

Also read: “Yes and no It’s not just now we’re in the Finals”: Stephen Curry admits using social media as a tool to fuel him