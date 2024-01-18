“Gave Him $10 Million, MJ Threw That Motherf**ker”: Michael Jordan’s Wizards Firing Gets Broken Down By Gilbert Arenas

On the episode of Gil’s Arena Show, Gilbert Arenas narrated an interesting and surprising story about Michael Jordan getting fired. Jordan is the biggest name in the sport’s history. Yet, the Washington Wizards decided to sack the six-time champion. As per Arenas, MJ even turned down the $10 million cheque that owner Abe Pollin offered him.

After retiring for the 2nd time, Michael Jordan decided to join the Washington Wizards front office as the president of basketball operations. Unlike his stint as a player, MJ wasn’t able to find the same success as a part of the management. Hence, Jordan took the call to come out of retirement for the 3rd time.

For two seasons, 2001-2002 & 2002-2003, Jordan represented the Wizards as a player. However, despite putting up great numbers for a player nearing his forties, MJ wasn’t able to replicate the same success that he found during his tenure with the Chicago Bulls.

After retiring for the final time in 2003, His Airness was under the assumption that he would regain his role as the president of basketball operations. To his surprise, the Wizards didn’t allow him to retain the position. Instead, the organization sacked the GOAT.

According to Gilbert Arenas, the players’ dissatisfaction played a huge role in Abe Pollin’s decision-making process.

“When he went there, it was to gain ownership and he got rid of the Rip Hamiltons and all the young guys… he was dealing with the players, they didn’t like the idea that this is how they’re being dealt with as the player version of him, what happens as the owner version of him. So, the team had a meeting and they basically said that ‘we don’t want him here, we don’t want him to be our owner’,” Arenas revealed.

Agent Zero also revealed a few important details from the meeting between MJ and the management. After firing Jordan, the owner offered him a $10 million cheque as a severance payment. However, MJ wasn’t interested in the money, turning down the offer.

“Mr Pollin basically said ‘the players voted’. So when he had the meeting with MJ, gave him that cheque said ‘team don’t want you’, gave him $10 million. MJ threw that motherf**ker and left,” Arenas narrated.

According to reports, firing Jordan was a decision that Pollin took based on three factors – players’ dissatisfaction, the franchise’s performance, and the deteriorating relationship throughout the organization.

The decision to fire the greatest figure in league history must’ve been extremely hard. However, Pollin’s actions turned out to be great for the franchise. A year after MJ was fired, the Washington side made it to four straight playoff appearances.

Gilbert Arenas hilariously dubs himself “the GOAT” for outscoring Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan is one of the greatest players in league history. During his prime, there were barely any players who outperformed the 6ft 6” superstar. However, during the dying years of his career, despite playing great for his age, numerous other stars got the better of Air Jordan. Gilbert Arenas was merely one such example.

During the 2002-2003 season, Arenas and MJ faced each other twice during the Golden State Warriors-Washington Wizards clash. On both occasions, Arenas prevailed victorious, recording more points and rebounds.

On the March 23rd, 2003 clash, Gil even erupted for a 41-point performance. Whereas, the five-time MVP only lodged 24 points. Reminiscing this iconic duel and stating how he later led the Wizards to a playoff win – a feat that MJ was unable to achieve – Arenas jokingly claimed that he was the GOAT.

“I did something MJ couldn’t do. Got the Wizards in the playoffs and won the playoffs series. I’m the GOAT… If you add up our stats together, I mean I burn him. If we want to go to history, I gave him 41 (points). I’m bout to tell my kids that,” Arenas hilariously said.

Michael Jordan recorded 24 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals during the same clash. Even though he ended up on the losing side of the bout, it is commendable how Jordan performed at an elite level at the age of 39 and after already being retired twice.