“People Have Done Dumb Sh*t Before” : NFL Veteran reckons people are unjustly tarnishing Ja Morant’s character

Ja Morant is not having a good day with the press. His recent incident in a strip club has left him facing an 8 game suspension without pay. What’s more, it seems the sporting community is deciding to punish Moran in the court of public opinion. Something that not a lot of players agree with. Especially NFL veteran Jalen Collins, who is not very happy with how things are going on.

Morant’s character is being called into question after he recently brandished a firearm inside a strip club. What’s more, he live-streamed himself on Instagram, during the act. Though no one was hurt, the police and the NBA started their own investigations into the incident. The end result was an 8-game suspension without pay. However, things did not stop there.

Photos of Ja Morant at the strip club hit social media soon after the incident

The strip club apparently felt it was okay to release pictures of Morant from his visit to their establishment. Whether or not they had any wrong intentions, the photos led to Ja Morant being systematically called out for even visiting the club. Which is something Jalen Collins is not very happy about. According to him, this is nothing less than character assassination, all for pulling out a gun live on IG.

“I’m not saying what he did was right. But to the extent that people are going, and saying, and trying to like tarnish his character and stuff. Everybody makes mistakes. Like people have guns, and this, and that. And people have done dumb s**t before. So, you probably don’t need to be doing that. You don’t need to be portraying himself in that light, because he is one of our top athletes,” he says.

Although, Collins does agree that Morant had to be careful with his fame. “As an athlete, you gotta do stuff a certain way. And the only thing he did wrong in my eyes, was show the gun. If he didn’t do this, right here, nobody’s talking about anything. Because my ni**a is in the strip club, he spent money. He just do that, everybody do that,” he added.

Morant’s recent troubles paint a rather unflattering image of him for fans

This is not by far Morant’s first serious trouble. In the past, he has been accused of threatening mall security and has even punched a 17-year-old boy in the head. However, bar these accounts, and some more, Morant generally comes off as a nice person. The problem is, the sporting community rarely ever judges you for being a “nice person”.

Hopefully, this event helps Morant realize that he cannot go on making mistakes, especially given his fame. However, one can only wonder if his track record points to yet another incident of a similar nature happening down the line. How will the NBA react to another problem involving Morant? Is the NBA community ready to lose such a young superstar, just because he is a little carefree?

