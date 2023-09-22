“Gave me a Little Mystery”: Russell Westbrook Candidly Confesses Two Things That Led Him to Falling for Nina Westbrook

On 21st September, Russell Westbrook appeared on the season finale of his wife’s podcast – ‘The Relationship Chronicles with Nina Westbrook‘. The power couple talked about their journey together and what attracted them to each other in college. According to Russ, Nina playing sports and having a quiet personality is what he found the most attractive about her. He further stated that it added an element of mystery, which was deeply intriguing.

Advertisement

Nina and Russell Westbrook went to college at UCLA and eventually started dating in 2007. However, Russ declared for the NBA draft the following year and had to leave college to pursue his NBA dream. The young couple continued their long-distance relationship, eventually leading to their marriage in 2015. Since then, their family has grown as they are now parents to three children.

Russell Westbrook talks about being attracted to his wife

Russell Westbrook recently appeared as a special guest on his wife’s podcast – ‘The Relationship Chronicles with Nina Westbrook’. The couple talked about their relationship, children, and journey together. Nina put her husband on the spot by asking him what attracted him to her. Here is what the NBA player had to say:

Advertisement

“You were surprisingly kind of quiet. You wasn’t talkative. That was attractive to me. Anybody that talks a lot, catches to much attention to themselves is not my style. You playing sports was attractive to me, just because we can relate. I think that was it for me. You being quiet gave me a little mystery about you, so I could learn more about you.”

The couple could only spend a year together in college as Russ went on to pursue his NBA career after being drafted by the Oklahoma City Thunder. They continued their long-distance relationship for six years before getting engaged in 2014. The couple tied the knot in 2015. Since then, Russ and Nina have been blessed with a son and two daughters.

A happy couple with a very happy family, the two still do activities together, including playing basketball. And on one heated occasion, Nina even got one over on her NBA star husband.

Westbrook’s wife claims to beat him one-on-one

Russell Westbrook and his wife being college sweethearts, have shared multiple life experiences together. Of those, one that everybody would expect is playing a game of basketball. However, what someone would not expect is Nina claiming to have beaten the NBA superstar in the one-on-one game.

Advertisement

While appearing on ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’, Nina said that the game between the couple got very ugly due to their competitive nature. She went on to declare herself as the winner while Russ was left in silence with a smile. Well, if your wife has laid claim to a fact, there is not much you can do in that situation.