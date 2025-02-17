mobile app bar

“Get Them Outta Here”: Jaylen Brown’s Jab at Shaquille O’Neal and TNT Broadcasted on National TV

Satagni Sikder
Published

Shaqís OGs guard Jaylen Brown (7) of the Boston Celtics during introductions before the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center.

Feb 16, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Shaqís OGs guard Jaylen Brown (7) of the Boston Celtics during introductions before the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The NBA made a desperate attempt to revive the declining interest in the All-Star Weekend this year with some brand-new gimmicks. One of the most notable additions was Kevin Hart, who looked to infuse some energy into the event with his eccentric shenanigans. But it’s pretty clear that not everyone liked the comedian’s stint before the final game of the weekend.

The NBA on TNT crew had a big role to play in this year’s All-Star festivities. Witnessing their popularity among fans, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver tried to make the event more fun by allotting one All-Star team to each of the NBA on TNT panelists, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith, and Charles Barkley.

Chuck’s Global Stars and Shaq’s OGs made the cut to be in the final contest. But before the two teams took the court, Kevin Hart did a segment to honor the four members of the popular TNT show. He gave jerseys and rings to Shaq, Chuck, Ernie [Johnson], and Kenny, as gifts for contributing to the event.

 

The veteran comedian also brought some fishing gear for them. The TNT show is well-known to send the players fishing whenever a team gets eliminated in the playoffs. So Hart thought it would be apt to send them off from the All-Star game with fishing rods and life jackets.

As Shaq started giving a speech with fishing gear in his hand and body, Jaylen Brown was seen mouthing the words, “Get them outta here.

Now it’s uncertain whether he just said those words to reiterate Hart’s gimmick or he was genuinely bored by the long ceremony. But a clip of JB mouthing those words went viral on X.

Many fans seemed to resonate with Brown’s sentiment that the pregame show went for too long and the game was too short. Well the NBA can’t seem to win at the moment with it’s All-Star weekend.

