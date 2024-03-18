“Get Your B*tch A** On The Court”: Stephen Curry And D’Angelo Russell’s Trash Talk Revealed During Tumultuous Lakers-Warriors Game

Amidst the extra long final few minutes of the Golden State Warriors-Los Angeles Lakers contest, fans may have missed the verbal altercation that took place between Stephen Curry and D’Angelo Russell. The two guards had great performances for their respective teams. However, it was Curry who got the last laugh as the Bay Area side clinched a 128-121 victory.

Advertisement

Popular X (formerly “Twitter”) user, @legendz_nba, shared the leaked audio between Stephen Curry and D’Angelo Russell’s constant trash-talk during the contest between the two division rivals. As heard in the leaked audio, as LeBron James was posting up on Curry, D’Lo had some nasty comments to make while standing at the bench area.

D’Angelo Russell motivated LeBron, “Hell no, go at his a**!”

Advertisement

In the immediate next possession, the sharpshooter clapped back at Russell. After knocking down a three-pointer and being fouled, the two-time MVP ran toward the other side of the court and asked the Lakers guard to get on the court.

“Get your b*tch a** on the court,” Steph said.

During a timeout, D’Lo also had an exchange with Klay Thompson. An already riled-up Steph couldn’t prevent himself from joining the conversation and standing up for his Splash Brother.

Steph asked after Klay & DLo exchanged words, “Who you talking to?”

Advertisement

Due to excessive reviews and clock malfunctioning, the final 2 minutes of the bout took about 20 minutes to complete. However, irrespective of the dull ending to an exciting tie, it was the Warriors who defeated the Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena.

In terms of the Curry-Russell battle, it was the former who emerged victorious in their duel. While D’Angelo recorded 23 points, 3 rebounds, and 13 assists, the shifty Warriors point guard lodged 31 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals on 50% shooting from the field, as per NBA.com. Considering that these two teams will likely see each other in the play-in tournament as well, this contest could have paved the way for a much spicier contest to come, especially with both teams fighting for their season.

Paul George spoke about how Stephen Curry trash-talks

Often regarded as one of the most humble superstars, Stephen Curry is not known for his trash-talking. However, when required, Curry does indulge in verbal altercations with his opponents. Due to his prowess, a majority of the time, Steph can back the talk up.

Paul George, who has locked horns with the Golden State Warriors leader on numerous occasions, revealed how Curry talked trash. Almost a year ago, during an episode of the Podcast P, the Los Angeles Clippers superstar claimed that Steph’s trash talk was like a “quick jab”. Instead of taunting or mocking his opponents, the four-time champ would often get fired up with self-encouragement. PG13 further explained:

“He’s the chirp that make you think. His sh*t talking is what he does to the crowd. He’ll hit a shot and then turn around and look at the crowd and be like, ‘I’m Him’, or something. He won’t necessarily say something to you, and if he does, it’s like a quick jab.”

Curry is one of the most difficult players to guard in the NBA. Instigating him only makes it worse for the defender. Several players have made the mistake of chirping at the 6ft 2” guard and have instantly regretted it.