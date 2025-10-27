“Getting Them Robbed”: Paul Pierce Agrees with LeBron James’ “Ruthless B***hes” Advice on Women

LeBron James made headlines when he went on his wife, Savannah’s, podcast ‘Everybody’s Crazy’ and revealed just how careful he believes men should be of women. Calling them “ruthless b***hes”, James was clear in warning his fellow NBA brethren of certain women, not all women, who may be in it for reasons other than love.

Paul Pierce, who famously said, “Marriage is for old people and poor people,” now gives his two cents on LBJ’s take. This is on brand for Pierce as he’s always been someone who has preached the trials and tribulations a man can face if he chooses his partner on a whim.

“It’s no advantage to a man. What does it do for a man when things go south? Like we going to have to give up half our this, pay child support. It’s only advantageous to a woman,” continued Pierce.

Keeping with his tradition of going up against traditional monogamy between a man and a woman, ‘The Truth’ agreed with LeBron. Vehemently at that.

“Women are way more ruthless. Women be out here setting dudes up. Getting them robbed. Getting them killed. Some women have a one track mind. I’mma get this dude set up. Try to get him into child support.”

This is a touchy subject given that not all women are characterized and represented by what James and Pierce are saying. That goes without saying but it should be noted nonetheless. There are an incredible number of pure-hearted individuals in the world who want nothing more than to support and provide love.

That being said, there have been instances in the NBA where it is obvious that a relationship has been forged for means far beyond the sanctity of love. It’s unfortunate but lessons are learned.

“I’ve seen it in divorces where the woman tries to take everything. He gave her a life and women be trying to take it all. Like damn, where did the love go?” said Pierce while stating men simply don’t do what women do in this regard.

This is a bit of a blanket statement as men do horrible things as well, let’s not get it twisted. It really shouldn’t be a ‘men are horrible’, ‘women are horrible’ rhetoric but rather ‘people’ in general, regardless of their gender, can be capable of indulging in unspeakably immoral activities.

At the crux of what LeBron and Paul are trying to say is to just be safe. Do your research and don’t be fooled.