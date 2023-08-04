“A Lot Of Sorry Guys Bust My A**”: 7’1 Shaquille O’Neal Couldn’t Fathom Why Guys Other Than Hakeem Olajuwon And Crew Got To Him

When it comes to the greatness of his NBA career, Shaquille O’Neal can often get very defensive. The Lakers legend is often seen defending his all-time ranking on social media, and even continually reclaiming his title as the most dominant player of all time. So, when he was asked about the players that got the better of him on the Knuckleheads Podcast, back in 2020, not many were expecting him to deliver a straight response. However, surprisingly enough, Shaq couldn’t have been more candid about his answer, with him even including names that most fans wouldn’t even recognize today.

During his time on the podcast, O’Neal gave a shoutout to former NBA player, Derrick Coleman, crediting him as one of just 3 players to dunk on him in the NBA. On a different occasion, the big man went further, admitting that he was left with a tear in his eye after Coleman threw one down on him. Given that it happened in front of his parents, the embarrassment was almost too much to take for Big Diesel.

Shaquille O’Neal reveals all the players that got one over on him in the NBA

Shaquille O’Neal may have been the most dominant player the game has ever seen, but, by no means was he invincible. As he revealed during his time on the Knuckleheads Podcast, in 2020, he was beaten and humiliated on several occasions in the leagues. Sometimes it happened at the hands of somebody who wouldn’t be considered in the same stratosphere as the NBA great. Here is what he said on the matter.

“A lot of people bust my a** but I take pride in playing 19 years, and only being dunked on three times. First person to dunk on me was Derrick Coleman… (Patrick) Ewing bust my a**, (David) Robinson) busted my a**, Hakeem (Olajuwon) busted my a**. Like all the big guys bust my a**. And then, a couple of sorry guys bust my a**. Like I couldn’t stop Big Country (Bryant Reeves) for some reason. I don’t know what it was. He used to eat my a** up every game.

Him and Michael Doleac. I remember when we came back for the first time from LA, Doleac hit me for 25 (points)! But the first person to dunk on me was Derrick Coleman. Second, Tim Perry got me (on the) baseline. And then, Michael Jordan.”

Admittedly, the people Shaq calls sorry were very good NBA players, who just never reached stardom. However, on paper, they also had no business given the Lakers legend… the business.

These stories prove as the best kind of reminder that the NBA is indeed the best basketball league in the world. In it, no matter how big or small a name may be, absolutely anyone can humiliate even the biggest stars on any given night.

