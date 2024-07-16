Paul George Claims Lil Dicky’s Idea to Improve All-Star Game Won’t Work Too Well

The All-Star games have become a major point of concern in recent years. What once used to be a spectacle for fans where the best of the league would come together in two separate teams has become a mere ritual at this point. Rapper Lil Dicky, during his recent appearance on Podcast P with Paul George, outlined the same issue as a fan of the sport. But when he presented an idea that might help improve the quality of All-Star games, Paul George rejected it by saying that it wouldn’t work in the league.

Advertisement

Lil Dicky said that the state of the All-Star game is at an all-time low, and something needs to be done immediately to make it interesting again. His solution for the same was to scrap the traditional game between two teams that are played every year and replace it with a one-on-one game with a lot of money on the line. However, George believes that it’ll not work because players might not show up for it.

The nine-time All-Star said that it’s difficult to get players onboard for the traditional Dunk Contest as they’re afraid of embarrassment. So, it’s safe to assume that they’ll pass on the one-on-one opportunity as well. He said, “It’s hard enough to get people in the Dunk Contest, who is gonna go on now in a one on one?” PG also talked about an interesting story from this year’s All-Star game.

He said that veterans like Larry Bird and Dr. J came to their locker rooms this year, asking them to play a great, competitive game at the All-Star Weekend. In an almost unanimous decision, players refused to put in the effort. So, something needs to be done to bring back interest in the All-Star games and even though PG rejected Lil Dicky’s idea, he had some of his own that he shared with the live audience.

He said, “I had a great idea, All-Star Weekend or All-Star game…stops should score points…That’s a good as* rule.” Another idea that came out from the panel was to allow substitutions to be made among the refs as well. So that when the ref makes a bad call, he can be rested, and this will allow them to stay on their toes for the games as well. The list of ideas doesn’t end here as Stephen Curry has listed a few of his own as well.

Stephen Curry’s idea to regenerate interest in All-Star games

Steph is a 10-time All-Star and the 2022 All-Star game MVP, so, he’s among the players who value the honor of making it into the All-Star team. After this year’s All-Star game where the ratings declined 29% and viewership dropped by 27% as compared to last year, the Warriors superstar said that talked about ways to improve the quality of games which will lead to more viewers tuning in. He said that the change will only start once the players start to care about the game.

Other than that, he also talked about how the league can help in that process. He said, “I think the league can ease up on all the obligations players have during All-Star Weekend. People don’t understand the day-to-day responsibilities an All-Star has from [NBA-mandated] appearances, the photo shoots, the media responsibilities, etc.” A mix of both measures might help make All-Star games relevant again and it’s high time the management starts taking it seriously.