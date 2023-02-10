Giannis Antetokounmpo, Averages Wilt Chamberlain Numbers, Has no Regard for Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving’s Trades, and is Laser Focused on 2nd Championshp

Giannis Antetokounmpo demolished a LeBron James-less Los Angeles Lakers tonight. The Milwaukee Bucks extended their winning streak to 9 games as the Greek Freak put a monster stat line of 38-10-6, with a block and a steal.

The Bucks are rapidly gaining momentum. They are just 1 game behind the Celtics in the race for the 1st seed in the Eastern Conference. And they will look for home-court advantage.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, looked almost zen tonight. In his element, and putting up the necessary points for his team. He was sure to congratulate LeBron on his achievement, but for Giannis, there is only one end goal.

Also read: “Savannah James is the All-Time leading scorer”: LeBron James Gives His Wife All the Credit For After Breaking Kareem Abdul Jabbar’s Record

The Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo want another trip back to the NBA Finals

From the very start of the season, the goal has been to reach the ultimate stage for another shot at the Larry O’Brien trophy. Giannis has stated that he doesn’t care about personal accolades anymore.

Despite putting up 32-12-5, which is the only time ever since Wilt Chamberlain himself. Antetokounmpo wants his rings.

Giannis tonight: 38 PTS

10 REB

6 AST

14-23 FG The first player to average 30/10/5 on 50+ FG% in a season since Wilt. pic.twitter.com/Ew97x5Ehos — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 10, 2023

He is also so laser-focused that he said he was unaware of all the trade drama happening in the NBA. In fact, he spoke to Chris Haynes and showed him proof!

Also read: “Suns Are Championship Contenders”: Magic Johnson Crowns Phoenix’s Acquisition of 13x All-Star Kevin Durant As the Best Trade Before Deadline

The Greek Freak has no social media apps on his phone to keep track of trades

Giannis doesn’t care about Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving moving to other teams. He told Chris Haynes, or he rather showed him that he doesn’t have any social media apps to keep track of it all.

Talk about dedication.

Giannis was not keeping up with the NBA trade deadline, per B/R’s @ChrisBHaynes 👀 pic.twitter.com/QNnAtrc7rw — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 10, 2023

He also posted this on his Twitter. We think he is using a desktop version or has a professional social media manager.

The championship was not played today. All you can take away is the good habits you built. pic.twitter.com/yTIQSqRF7B — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) February 10, 2023

As you can tell, he is more than locked in. He wants his rings and he will do whatever it takes. The mentality of a champion, very Michael Jordan-esque.

Also read: “Anytime Anthony Davis Grimaces, It’s 3 Weeks”: Reggie Miller Trolls Lakers Star As He Takes a Scary Fall in 115-106 Loss to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co