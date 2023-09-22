Dwyane Wade ‘Hilariously’ Claims ‘Need’ Forced Him to Work With Wife Gabrielle Union on Proudly: “I Didn’t Want to Be!”

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade recently attended the Fast Company Innovation Festival 2023 in Jersey City recently. A speaker alongside his wife Gabrielle Union, Wade was called in the capacity of a company co-founder. He and Gabrielle founded Proudly back in 2021, a company that creates hair and skin products and black and brown babies. Despite a net worth of a whopping $170 million, Wade joked that it was the “need” that forced him to work alongside Gabrielle as a co-founder. Asked about their differences in work process, Gabrielle claimed that she believed in schedules and efficiency, while Wade did not.

Aimed at African-American parents, Proudly creates products that are tailor-made for their specific skin textures and hair colors. The company aims to bring about an end to the lack of specific products for black and brown babies by creating nourishing products that are completely safe for children.

Dwyane Wade responds hilariously when asked about partnership with wife Gabrielle Union

A model, actress, and now an entrepreneur, Gabrielle Union is herself highly successful and has a net worth of around $40 million. While Proudly was established in 2021, it appears as though there is a stark difference in the way they work.

The two attended the recent Fast Company Festival that invited a range of entrepreneurs to speak on their journeys and inspirations. The couple were two of a range of successful entrepreneurs who were invited to speak at the event. Wade ended up using the opportunity in typical fashion, and had a hilarious response when asked what led to them wanting to be partners:

“I didn’t want to be. The need, it’s about the need. I did not want to work with my wife in this capacity. Her email, she be on me. Did you look at this email? Did you return this email? We got different processes.”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cxd_N9FrOxH/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

The 3-time NBA champion claimed that he had no intention of wanting to partner up, and it was the need of the hour that forced him to work on Proudly. The response left his wife and the audience in splits, as Wade went on to hilariously explain how she would ensure he was working actively for the company.

Of course, he was merely kidding and appears to be having a lot of fun as partners with his wife. Wade’s company is not only successful, but is creating pioneer products that are aimed at solving the problem of a scarcity of hair and skin products for Black children.

Wade has been working on multiple entrepreneurial investments recently

Dwyane Wade retired back in 2019, but appears to still be keeping himself busy. While he was an entrepreneur during his playing days as well and founded the Wade Cellars Wine Purveyor company back in 2014, a number of initiatives have cropped up in recent years, according to Boardroom.

This includes the 59th and Prairie Entertainment company, a ghost kitchen alongside Udonis Haslem, and of course, Proudly.

Wade has also invested in multiple sports teams in recent years. This includes minority stakes in WNBA’s Chicago Sky, as well as the Utah Jazz.