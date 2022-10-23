Is LeBron James Playing Tonight vs Trailblazers? Lakers Release Injury Report for 4x MVP Ahead of First Home Game 

Oct 20, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham (left) and forward LeBron James (6) react in the fourth quarter against the LA Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. The Clippers defeated the Lakers 103-97. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James and co. will look to win their first game of the season, at home no less. But they face Damian Lillard and the Trailblazers.

The Los Angeles Lakers have been pitiful to watch this season. They have started 0-2 and their form looks horrendous. Darvin Ham has talked a lot about culture and defense. While sure they might be more defensively sound, their atrocious shooting is bringing them down.

Players are taking ill-timed and contested shots. Even open looks are going as misses, sometimes as air balls. You start to wonder what is happening with this team.

LeBron James and co. have been trying their best and will look to win their first game, at home no less. So the question in everyone’s mind is, will LeBron James play?

Also read: WATCH: Russell Westbrook Makes a Grown Man Go Back From “You Suck A*#” to “C’mon Baby, We Need You” in No Time

LeBron James listed as “probable” on the Lakers’ injury report

As per the latest Lakers injury report, LeBron is listed as probable with a left-foot soreness as the cause. Of course, we can’t expect him to healthy all the time. And as he is turning 38 later this year, he is bound to face issues.

Lakers’ injury report vs. Portland: Troy Brown Jr., Anthony Davis and LeBron James are probable. Thomas Bryant, Dennis Schroder and Coke Swider are out. pic.twitter.com/FjqpBr8OC5 — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) October 22, 2022

It is likely that LeBron will indeed feature in the game. Apart from him, even Anthony Davis is listed as probable. Russell Westbrook will likely play the full game.

Also read: “Draymond Green Has Been Following LeBron James like a Puppy Dog”: NBA Executive Suggests the King Wants Former DPOY on Lakers

Lakers look to grab their first win of the season

0-2 and looking for solace. Things could get a lot worse for LeBron and co. Their opponents, the Trailblazers are in good form. They have started the season 2-0 and Damian Lillard is back to his best.

He scored 41 the last time out and he will look to pile the misery on the lakers. LeBron is chasing arguably the greatest record in basketball and he will do his bit to get closer.

But can he lead the Lakers to their first win? All to play for and all to find out.

Also read: Rajon Rondo Thought LeBron James Retired, but a Prominent Lakers Personality Had Bigger Plans