“Blew His A** Out The Highway”: Shaquille O’Neal Races Influencer In His Hellcat Redeye

Jul 8, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Shaquille O’Neal, AKA DJ Diesel, performs before the game between the San Diego Legion and the New England Free Jacks at Seat Geek Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

The new rockstars of the world may be influencers, but NBA icons will still forever hold a place at the top of the swagger mountain. There could be no more proof of that than what happened on influencer CamaKat’s recent live stream.

The 26-year-old was filming a video while on the highway when he encountered Shaquille O’Neal driving his Hellcat Redeye, also known Dodge Charger. It’s public knowledge that Diesel is a big car collector and has whips ranging from a Cybertruck to a Polaris Slingshot. But the Hall of Famer has previously stated that he loves his Hellcat more than anything.

CamaKat spotted the Diesel whipping around as soon as he heard the Hellcat’s massive engine roar, and tried to get his attention, since he was driving one too. “That’s Shaq. Shaq cuttin up ya’ll. This crazy,” he stated. Seconds later, CamaKat’s suspicion was confirmed when the window next to him revealed that the four-time champ was indeed next to him.

The two then exchanged a few nice words before CamaKat raced off in front. “I told y’all it was Shaq man,” he told his chat. However, the lead he had would soon be eradicated. Shaq’s Hellcat would come blazing past him on the left side, leaving CamaKat with a big smile on his face.

“Dude tried to race me, I blew his a** out the highway,” stated Shaq in CamaKat’s video moments later, when the two apparently pulled over to meet each other officially. It was a fun exchange that encapsulates everything that people love about Shaq and highlights Diesel’s biggest love, cars.

O’Neal famously flexes his cars on social media. Like the time he brought in Effortless Motors to look at his convertible Hellcat, which more than impressed the channel’s faces. In the video, Shaq asked for very specific modifications, then warned the channel not to drive his car around LA.

So how does Shaq balance out having over 40+ super nice rides? Simple. He treats each of them like it’s a relationship.

“I treat them like girlfriends,” he once stated on his Big Podcast to friend and co-host Adam Lefkoe. So, my police car girlfriend, I haven’t seen her in a while, so I’ll probably take her on a date tonight. When I’m leaving tomorrow for a week, so I’ll probably take my favorite girlfriend out tonight.”

This probably explains why Shaq enjoys living in Texas so much. The open roads allow him the opportunity to really kick his prized possessions into next gear. And if he ever does get pulled over, don’t worry. That’s Sheriff Shaq they are talking to, a move Lakers legend Mitch Richmond knows well.