“If we want to become a really good team, we have to win these games!”: Jimmy Butler gets brutally honest about Miami Heat’s capitulation against the Washington Wizards

Jimmy Butler was never a man to mince his words- his latest statement on the Heat losing to the Wizards stays true to roots

After the loss to the Washington Wizards, Jimmy Butler had a lot to say. He did not hold back any words in the post-game interview. He said the team needs to grow up and mature, learn that if they want to win games, they need to be closing them with more confidence. With 5 minutes left to play, Miami Heat were leading by 10 points, and it looked like a sure win. The Wizards then went on a 19-6 run to win the game by 3 points.

The Heat have played 17 games this season, 10 of them being on the road. Despite that, they have been on an 11-6 record. If the 3rd quarter is bogey for the Los Angeles Lakers, the 4th has been a hindrance to the Heat. They almost lost twice to the Jazz scraping ugly wins, lost to the Lakers in overtime, and now to Washington.

“This did not feel like the other games at all” – Coach Erik Spoelstra chimed in. He also added that they felt totally in control, and sometimes plays like last night do not work. It may be an experimental phase during the start of the season, but come the second half and the playoffs, these tactics will not fly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miami Heat Fanpage 🔥 (@heataccess)

Also Read: “Tyler Herro don’t get paid to rebound!”: Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat doesn’t like guards statpadding boards, especially during games

Jimmy Butler and the Heat dropped down to 4th in the conference, but there is no cause for immediate concern

The Miami Heat have been largely prolific this season, winning 11 games and going on a 4 game-winning run before the loss to the Wizards. They also had a 5 game run previously at the start of the season. They have been excellent in beating the big-name teams that could be their potential conference rivals too. Blips like the latest loss do happen, but if they want to win a championship, that has to be cut out as well.

Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro have been in excellent form this season, the latter even being touted for the 6MOTY. They’ve been the spine of the excellent roster Miami has put up. Erik Spoelstra and Pat Riley have finally assembled a team capable of a championship after the 2011-14 team. This may not be enough though, with the West being dominated by the guys from the Bay Area.

Looking at the Golden State Warriors and their impeccable start to the season, Miami should be slightly wary of their form. They haven’t played them this season, and it is not until the start of 2022 that they play them. A lot can change over that particular period, but if the trend continues, Miami could easily be broken down by a rampant GSW.

Also Read: “Ain’t no way I’m stepping on court with Isaiah Stewart again!”: NBA Twitter reacts to LeBron James’ second career ejection in Lakers’ win vs Pistons

The Miami Heat play the Detroit Pistons on 24th November, and this one on the road too. Cade Cunningham has been on a rise this season, notching up the first triple-double of his career.