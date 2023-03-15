“Giannis Antetokounmpo Getting These Many FTs Is Not Fair!”: Monty Williams Looked Distraught As Bucks Beat Suns 116–104

With their win over the Suns, The Milwaukee Bucks became the first team this season to qualify for the Playoffs. Led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks went to Phoenix on the 2nd night of a back-to-back for both teams, and won the contest 116-104.

It was a close contest all night long, till the Bucks managed to pull away in the 4th quarter. They built a lead as big as 16 points, and managed to hold it to seal off the win. Giannis led the charge with an almost triple-double. He had 36 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists.

It was a big win for the Bucks, who have not only clinched a playoff berth, but also strengthened their hold on the #1 seed in the East.

The Bucks are now 50-19 on the season. They just became the first team to clinch a playoff spot this season. And they have a 3-game lead on the Boston Celtics. https://t.co/eCSZn5uE5O — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) March 15, 2023

After the game, Monty Williams spoke about the game and Giannis.

Monty Williams complained about Giannis Antetokounmpo getting more FTs than the Suns

With the Bucks coming to town, we were guaranteed an excellent game. After all, it is the 2021 NBA Finals rematch. Despite not having Kevin Durant with the squad right now, the Suns put up a good contest. However, one of the areas they lost out on was free throws. Giannis Antetokounmpo alone had more FTs than the Suns.

Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14-24 FT

Phoenix Suns: 14-16 FT — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) March 15, 2023

Distraught by the same, Monty Williams chose to complain about it in the post-game interview. He called Giannis getting 24 FTs ridiculous. At the same time, he complained about how Devin Booker just had three free throws, despite having Jrue Holiday, a very physical defender, guard him all game long. He even complained about how many times it has happened against the Bucks.

“Hard to swallow.” Monty Williams on Giannis going 14-of-24 from the line while the #Suns as a team went 14-of-16. “Booker had 3 free throws.” #Bucks pic.twitter.com/G99wuoKGJ9 — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) March 15, 2023

Devin Booker chimed in about Giannis’ FTs

After the head coach made his speech about the disparity in free throws, Devin Booker chimed in as well. He argued that some of the fouls that were considered as defensive fouls should have been called offensive fouls on Giannis instead.

“I don’t even know what to say man. It’s tough.” Devin Booker on Giannis going 4-of-24 FTs while #Suns went 14-of-16 in loss to #Bucks. “That’s uncalled for, especially in my opinion, at least a couple of those can be called offensive fouls. pic.twitter.com/bVqbsawQAs — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) March 15, 2023

The way Giannis plays, he sure is going to draw a huge number of fouls. It is impossible to stop him when he gets going with a full head of steam. Instead of complaining about him getting FT calls, teams should look towards finding better ways to stop him/slow him down.

