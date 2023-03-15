Draymond Green Takes Shot at Dillon Brooks After Winning the Best Sports Podcast Award by ‘iHeartRadio’: “I Guess I am Pretty Good With the Mic”

Several other players in the NBA can do most things better than Draymond Green, but not a single guy can do all of what he does each night. It might not reflect on the stat sheet or his career numbers, but he has been the heart and soul of the Warriors team for more than 10 years.

And so when Dillon Brooks said that he doesn’t think Green would be anything without the Dubs, fans, and experts got mad and slammed the Grizzlies guard left and right.

Draymond himself tried shutting him down for good, and hysterically said that the Grizzlies dynasty, if there’s going to be one, starts after Brooks. That led to Brooks saying this after a recent Grizzlies win.

And boy, did Draymond not prove himself terrific with the microphone as well, just a few days later.

Draymond Green mocks Dillion Brooks after winning an iHeartRadio award

On Tuesday, “iHeartRadio” declared The Draymond Green Show as the best sports podcast. Fox Sports analyst, Collin Cowherd, did the honors of presenting the 4x NBA champ the award in his appearance on the Warriors star’s pod.

CONGRATS @Money23Green ❗️ The Draymond Green Show won @iHeartRadio‘s Best Sports Podcast and @ColinCowherd got to deliver the good news pic.twitter.com/hAaL3xJI5J — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) March 15, 2023

However, afterward, Green couldn’t resist the urge to rub it in the face of Brooks. He mocked his microphone take with this tweet.

I guess I am pretty good with the Mic. Compliment well taken 😂😂😂😂🤷🏿‍♂️🤷🏿‍♂️ https://t.co/wAhKdCrzAw — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) March 15, 2023

The way this rivalry is developing, with the all-out effort of Brooks and timely responses from the 2017 DPOY, they have got to play against each other in the 2023 Playoffs somehow. Otherwise, all of it would not be of any meaning.

Why is Green even responding to Brooks?

In this modern era of basketball where games have become a lot more enticing because of the much more skilled players compared to previous eras, the entertainment factor is taking a dive because of lesser rivalries.

And even if Grizzlies are nowhere close to the Warriors as a team, and Brooks is not half as great as Green, this rivalry has done a lot for the hype that the NBA needs. So, let them cook whatever they want to, and just enjoy the meal they serve, it’s for the good of the game.

