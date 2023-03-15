“I Am My Harshest Critic!”: Anthony Davis Described His Mindset Before 35-Point Double-Double Over Pelicans

Mar 14, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) reacts after a three-point basket against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers kicked off their two-game road trip with a bang tonight. With Anthony Davis leading from the front, the Lakers were able to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 123-108. It was a one-sided first half, with the Lakers building a lead as large as 40 points.

However, the Pelicans came out strong in the 3rd quarter and were on their way to catching the 2020 NBA Champs when 48 minutes ran out. It was an incredible effort from Anthony Davis and the Lakers. With this win, they inch closer to the .500 mark and have a 34-35 record for the season.

They’re tied with the Thunder and the Mavericks for the record but hold the 10th spot in the West because of individual tie-breakers. After the game, AD spoke about the importance of his performance tonight and why this win meant so much.

Anthony Davis explains the mindset behind his monster performance

With tonight’s performance, AD surpassed Shaquille O’Neal for the most 35+ point, 15+ rebound performances since 2000.

Anthony Davis has SURPASSED Shaquille O’ Neal for the most 35 PT/15 REB games since 2000. pic.twitter.com/bDcSNgCHGH — Basketball Forever (@bballforever_) March 15, 2023

To be compared to Shaq is a huge achievement for any big. To surpass him? AD is really doing something right.

After the game, Davis spoke about how important this performance was for him. He spoke about being his harshest critic and how he had to show up to get the team a much needed win.

“Last game everyone did their job except myself and that was on me. I wanted to come out and make sure that I got back to myself, got back to a rhythm.” @AntDavis23 chats with @LakersReporter following his 35 PTS against New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/dXVskG1TJa — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) March 15, 2023

It’s great to see AD playing well, and to see the Lakers win games.

Davis talks about not playing back-to-back games

After the game ended, it was announced that Anthony Davis would not play against the Rockets tomorrow. This is to prevent further stress on the foot injury. After the game ended, Davis spoke about how ‘tough’ it is to play on back-to-back games.

Anthony Davis admits “it’s tough” to not be cleared for B2Bs like Houston tomorrow. Even though it feels pain-free, his stress reaction an active injury. “You want to go out and play but at the end of the day with an injury like that, you don’t want it to go to the other side.” pic.twitter.com/cilfWgQdWo — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) March 15, 2023

The Lakers will have to manage without AD and LeBron tomorrow, but will look to secure a win on the road.

