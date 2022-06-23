Giannis Antetokounmpo is looking fly with his son Liam Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo posts a picture with his son in an olive green suit and AF1 combo. NBA Twitter loves the wholesomeness.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s playoff run did not pan out the way he wanted it to. The Milwaukee Bucks lost in seven games to eventual finalists Boston Celtics. Giannis’ heroics were not enough.

We know that the Bucks lacked their second star and with him, things would have been different. The NBA is a constantly shifting tectonic plate. Any team can capitalize on the misfortune of others and shine through, just ask the Warriors.

We know he will be back soon. For now, though, he is busy with fatherly duties. Giannis recently welcomed his son Liam and we know how overjoyed he is to be a father.

Just a while before that he lost his own father and for Giannis, family is everything. Welcoming his son would have been nothing short of the greatest joy of his life.

His most recent post would suggest he absolutely adores raising his young son.

I hope I can be as good of a father to my sons as my dad was to me. pic.twitter.com/wWIGu8v4mX — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) June 23, 2022

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Liam clean up nice, wear matching olive green suits, and pair them with AF1s!

Antetokounmpo has been spending ample time with his wife and kid. He looks like he is having the best time of his life.

His most recent post comes with a caption that is not only heartfelt but is inspirational. As someone who recently lost his own father, Giannis understands the importance of being present.

His caption reads “I hope I can be as good of a father to my sons as my dad was to me.” We think nothing better sums up the doting love he has for his son and how much he misses his father’s absence better than this quote.

While we often talk about how much superstars need to train in the off-season. Well, it is equally important to rest, recharge and spend time with family and loved ones.

We believe Giannis will come back stronger and perhaps this time, his son Liam will be on the court supporting his dad.

