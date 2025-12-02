Giannis Antetokounmpo Sparks Fresh Trade Rumors After Wiping Bucks Media From His Socials After Loss to Wizards

The Milwaukee Bucks are just 5-12 after beginning the season 4-1 and it’s somehow getting worse for them. Last night’s loss to the abysmal Washington Wizards might even have been rock bottom.

Advertisement

It also might have been the last straw for Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scrubbed his Instagram account of nearly all Bucks-related content after the game.

Giannis was one of the main characters of this NBA offseason as fans and talking heads speculated on whether or not he would ask the Bucks to be traded. Giannis has spent his entire career in Milwaukee. He helped deliver the city a championship in 2021 but in light of Dame Lillard’s Achilles tear late last season and the fact that the Bucks haven’t won a single playoff series in three years, the rumor mill has been swirling.

Giannis has tried to downplay those rumors, but wiping the Bucks from his social media is going to be like blood in the water for those that love NBA drama. Is this really the beginning of the end? It’s amazing what losing to the Wizards can do to someone.

The East has been wide open, with many surprising teams jumping up the standings. The Pistons currently lead the way at 17-4, while the Heat, Magic and Hawks have also been hot. That’s pushed the Bucks down, but it’s also clear that Giannis just doesn’t have enough quality pieces around him to do much more than hover around .500.

Giannis is under contract this year and next, and he has a player option for 2027-28. His $54 million salary this year will need to be matched by any team acquiring him, so it will take more than just a bundle of draft picks to get any deal done.

If he does indeed become available, every team in the league would love to have him. That will make the price astronomical, but there are few teams that really have the assets and the flexibility to make a move for him. The Knicks have reportedly had their eye on him for years, as have the Warriors. Major names would have to be moved to get a deal done with either of those teams, though.

The Spurs would obviously love to team him up with Victor Wembanyama, while the Hawks could craft a package around Trae Young to pair Giannis with their up-and-coming young core. Though the Thunder are off to a historic 20-1 start, they also have the young players and draft capital to beat any team’s offer if Sam Presti wanted to get crazy.

It’s rare that a player takes the drastic step of scrubbing a team from his social media unless he also has the intention of forcing his way out of town. Giannis has been extremely loyal to the Bucks to this point, but it looks like we may be coming to the end of an era. Don’t be surprised if we find out in the coming days that the Bucks are shopping him at his request.

Giannis is still an MVP-caliber player, so if he does get moved, he could potentially have the power to completely change this year’s playoff race, and the balance of power in the league for the next several years. It’s been a fun and interesting NBA season so far, but this new development could really be a game-changer.