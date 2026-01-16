Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Comments About Bam Adebayo From 2020 All-Star Draft Resurface Amid Trade Rumors

It has been an extremely long season for Milwaukee Bucks fans. At one point, the Bucks were a powerhouse of the Eastern Conference. Today, they are the 11th seed and on the outside looking in on the Play-In Tournament. To make matters worse, Giannis Antetokounmpo remains a constant figure in trade rumors.

Among the teams linked to the two-time MVP, the Miami Heat are one of the most prominent. As if all of this wasn’t making Bucks fans anxious, a clip resurfaced of Antetokounmpo sharing high-level praise for Bam Adebayo.

Miami has been on the hunt for a superstar for quite some time now. They were in the mix for Donovan Mitchell, Damian Lillard and even Bradley Beal before he went to the Phoenix Suns. Unfortunately, they weren’t successful in any of those exploits. However, they have now pivoted their focus to Antetokounmpo.

The Miami Heat are planning for the 2028 free agency, when players like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokić, and Donovan Mitchell could become available, and are unlikely to aggressively pursue Ja Morant on the trade market, per @WindhorstESPN “The Miami Heat, in particular,… pic.twitter.com/V5QntEB0oK — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) January 16, 2026

Ideally, the Heat would like to pair Antetokounmpo alongside Adebayo, creating one of the most formidable defensive frontcourts in the league. We have seen how well Giannis performs with a two-way big man who can space the floor during his tenure in Milwaukee. Brook Lopez’s skill set was essential to the Bucks’ 2021 championship run.

However, Adebayo is miles above the player Lopez was when he was on the Bucks. The idea of the two stars sharing the court is intriguing to say the least.

Meanwhile, fans on social media, who are really hoping that Giannis finds his way to Miami, found a clip from the 2020 NBA All-Star Draft, which featured him speaking highly of the Adebayo.

“I need somebody that’s going to play hard. I’m going to play hard, I need somebody that’s going to play hard. So I’m going to go with Bam Adebayo,” Antetokounmpo said.

“I need somebody that’s going to play hard. I’m going to play hard, I need somebody that’s going to play hard. So I’m going to go with Bam Adebayo.” – @Giannis_An34 pic.twitter.com/2irpbCZLl6 — Dru (@dru_star) January 16, 2026



The 2020 All-Star Game was the first time Adebayo played in the esteemed event and it was enough for Antetokounmpo to recognize and respect his talent and skills.

All excitement aside, despite the ongoing trade rumors, the likelihood of the Bucks selling Antetokounmpo remains slim. Regardless, the NBA has taught us that anything is possible. So, Heat fans can keep their fingers crossed.