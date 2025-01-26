“Stop Bullsh**ting”: Ben Simmons Recalls Jimmy Butler Holding Him Accountable

Jimmy Butler’s current situation with the Miami Heat might not be a good look on his work ethic, but he has always had a reputation for being a hard worker. He is also known for demanding the same dedication from his teammates. During an appearance on The Young Man and the Three podcast, Ben Simmons recalled this exact trait of his former teammate.

Simmons said that he likes teammates who hold each other accountable. The 28-year-old claimed that a setup where everyone is held responsible for their actions brings the best out of him.

He said, “Personally, I love teammates like that. Like, I want him to tell me, ‘Yo, stop bullsh**ting. Stay aggressive.’ Whatever it is.”

Simmons believes that players like Butler and JJ Redick are really great at doing that. As per the three-time All-Star, this attitude can only be expected from extremely competitive players.

“It’s just a part of their game. You want to be with competitive guys,” Simmons added.

Even though Butler was on the Philadelphia 76ers squad with Simmons only for one year, the latter got to learn a lot from him. While Simmons acknowledged that this approach can sometimes get intense, in the end, it’s all for the good of the team.

“Playing with Jimmy and JJ…They just wanna win. So, they’re just trying to get the best out of you the way they know how. They’re a little intense, but it’s what you need sometimes,” Simmons concluded.

Butler’s qualities as a teammate have remained intact throughout his career. This is a major reason why he still gets love from his teammates in Miami despite being at war with the front office.

Jimmy Butler didn’t think all his teammates worked as hard as him

Butler’s reputation as a hard-working athlete sometimes puts him in a tough spot as well. While he is as driven for the game as one can be, there are times when he doesn’t get the same energy reciprocated by other players. When he was asked by Vincent Goodwill in 2019 if all his teammates worked just as hard as him in Philly, he said, “No.”

“But everybody don’t do that. Everybody don’t work like that. That’s just what it is. And I’ve learned that over the years, you know? Is there something wrong with it? No, there’s not,” Butler explained.

He also thought that not every player on the team played to win championships, some were only focused on making money. Ironically, he is now stuck in a situation with the Heat where people are alleging him of the same thing.