Gifting A ‘Die-Hard’ Fan His 5th Russell Westbrook Jersey, Clippers Guard Expressed His Love For Fans Who Continue To Support Him

Russell Westbrook is one of the greatest players in NBA history. Despite his lack of championships, Russ is a lock for the Hall of Fame. Both as a player and as an icon off the court, Westbrook has inspired millions across the world. Recently, during pre-season, one of the millions he inspired got to watch him in action.

Supporting the 2017 MVP in one of the most unique ways possible, the young fan couldn’t contain his excitement. Of course, this caught the attention of Russ himself, who thanked the fan for his support by surprising him with a signed jersey. Following this, he spoke in the post-match press conference about the moment, and how he will continue to be grateful for those who have supported him through thick and thin.

Russell Westbrook shows love to his superfan by giving him a signed Clippers jersey

Over the course of his 15-year career, Russell Westbrook has developed quite a fan base. While he does have his fair share of critics, there are also a number of fans who have continued to support him. One of these fans was in attendance, as the Los Angeles Clippers took on the Utah Jazz in Seattle recently. And, what he did was rather unique.

Wearing four different Westbrook jerseys the fan caught the attention of the crowd as well as Russ himself. This, as expected, greatly impressed Russ, who appreciated the support. So, the nine-time NBA All-Star decided to surprise the fan in his own way. Following the game, which ended in the Clippers’ favor, Westbrook went into the stands to give something to the fan.

Presenting him with a signed jersey, the die-hard was ecstatic. Afterward, during the post-match press conference, Russ showed his appreciation for his fans. He spoke about how he would never take them for granted and stated that he is grateful for all the support he has received over the years.

It must have been a nice change of pace for Russ. In recent times, he hasn’t exactly been in the good graces of the fans. His performances with the Lakers left a sour taste in everyone’s mouths. However, now that he is with the Clippers, things are looking up, and despite his decline in superstardom, he still has a great fanbase behind him.

Russ has always been very appreciative of his fans and has gifted them with apparel before

Russell Westbrook has always been appreciative of his fans. Over the years, he has acknowledged their support on a number of occasions. And, much like he gave a jersey to the die-hard fan in Seattle, he has shared a ton of apparel with them. On this occasion, he gave up his jersey, but more often than not, Russ gave his shoes away to some of the young fans in attendance.

Russ truly is one of the greatest players in NBA history, both on and off the court. He cares deeply for the fans he has, and no matter how much criticism he gets, he will always be appreciative of those who continue to back him up.