mobile app bar

Gilbert Arenas Blames Insecure Fathers for LeBron James-Bronny Discourse

Trikansh Kher
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Gilbert Arenas Blames Insecure Fathers for LeBron James-Bronny Discourse

Credits: USA TODAY Sports

Bronny James was picked 55th overall in the 2024 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers. But James’ selection has been marred with claims of nepotism, seeing how Bronny’s father LeBron James has a lot of pull inside the Lakers organization. But former NBA star Gilbert Arenas thinks that the backlash against Bronny is a result of the insecurity of other fathers across the country.

During the latest episode of ‘Vlad TV’, Gilbert Arenas was asked why people have so high expectations of Bronny despite being picked late in the second round. The former Washington Wizards star said that the intense scrutiny on Bronny is simply unwarranted.

Instead, the 42-year-old thought that the real issue lies with other grown adults, especially males who are hating on LBJ for getting his son a spot on the Lakers roster. Arenas said,

“If you’re a male, and you’re a father, and you’re mad. You’re more mad that this father did something for his son, that you didn’t do for yours. So it’s more your insecurity as a father than it is LeBron James.”

Arenas further substantiated his controversial take by highlighting how LeBron getting Bronny a Lakers roster spot is no different than owners of sports teams and businesses appointing their children to high-ranking positions in their organizations.

The three-time All-Star added, “So the fact that he [LeBron James] used his leverage to get his son on the team is a problem. Ahhh, the insecurity is right there.”

Arenas’ argument might be a little far-fetched this time considering how he tries to justify nepotism using examples of other morally questionable business practices. In fact, claiming that someone is insecure for pointing out nepotism in a system that should otherwise be based on merit is pretty bold.

However, Arenas is fair in pointing out that the criticism Bronny has faced is too dramatic. The 19-year-old hasn’t played a single NBA game and has already the world waiting to discount his accomplishments.

Post Edited By:Satagni Sikder

About the author

Trikansh Kher

Trikansh Kher

Trikansh Kher is a writer at The Sports Rush. A lawyer by education, Trikansh has always been around sports. As a young track athlete Trikansh was introduced to basketball through 'street ball' mixtapes. He was hooked and it has been 'ball is life' ever since. Trikansh is a designer by profession, but couldn't keep away from basketball. A regular on the blacktop, his love for the game goes further than just hooping. If Trikansh isn't going through box scores for last night's game, you can find him in his studio working on his designs or playing squash at the local club.

Read more from Trikansh Kher

Share this article

Don’t miss these