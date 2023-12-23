Gilbert Arenas Defends Anthony Edwards with 5 Percent Reasoning After ‘Send da Video’ Fiasco: “Would’ve Kept Throwing 100 Grands at Her!”

Gilbert Arenas had some morally questionable but sound advice for Anthony Edwards, which was mostly influenced by personal experience. Edwards has been involved in a huge controversy after he was accused by Instagram model Paige Jordae of trying to get their child aborted. The controversy started when the Minnesota Timberwolves star’s texts were leaked online, giving fans a firsthand view of his conversation with Paige.

Edwards could be seen insisting on Paige getting the abortion and also repeatedly demanding the video of her taking the pill. This sparked a lot of controversy online, especially in the NBA community.

While Arenas was concerned about the situation, he claimed on The Right Time with Bomani Jones podcast that Edwards should have taken a different approach. He started off by claiming that today’s generation was not even doing ‘5%’ of what his generation did back in the day. Arenas admitted that a range of scandals like Edwards’ would have been revealed from his day had social media existed then.

“It’s media, and I try to tell some of the young guys even like somebody like Ja like, what you are going through is 5%. What you are doing is just 5% of what we were doing there. We just didn’t have social media. If we had social media, oh my god,” he said, before claiming that Edwards must be one of the 80-90 guys who paid for an abortion this past year.

“Don’t really feel bad for what you guys are doing…Like, you are not the first person to pay for abortion, right? You are not the first person this year…There is probably about 80-90 of you guys. There is probably someone who could have had 5 this year,” Arenas added.

While the comments are bound to offend some, Arenas went on to explain what approach he would have suggested to Edwards. “And I would have told him this. Send me the video, and after you send me the video I will send you another 100 grand. I would have kept throwing the 100 grands at her,” he said, before bursting into laughter.

Arenas explained that he would have given the woman a ‘thank-you’ $100k after she had sent him the video of her taking the pill. He claimed that Edwards should not have hesitated to simply continue to send money. This was simply because the 41-year-old believes that the expense could turn into a ‘monthly one,’ if Edwards is not careful.

Shannon Sharpe had more sensible advice for Anthony Edwards

Edwards might be better off listening to NFL legend Shannon Sharpe instead of Arenas. Sharpe, in reaction to the controversy, had more sensible advice to give.

He claimed that the damage had already been done, and players need to be careful in the age of social media, as anyone can screenshot the things they say. Sharpe suggested that only a special kind of person would have not damaged Edwards’ brand after he made the controversial remarks.

Sharpe also suggested that it was time for the youngster to keep his head up, and try and eventually move on from the controversy. Of course, that is bound to be difficult, considering the kind of criticism he has received on social media. Fans in recent days have continued to mock the star, with some suggesting that that was exactly what Josh Hart of the New York Knicks did on Instagram recently. While the incident itself was not caught, Josh Hart commented ‘send the video’ on the Instagram post, leading to a range of obvious reactions.