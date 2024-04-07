Gilbert Arenas Weighs in on 50 Cents Baby Mother Proving Her Innocence Amid Puff Diddy’s Controversial Case

The Diddy saga has completely engulfed the world of entertainment. As more information continues coming out, more names are being trapped in this case. As an enthusiast of controversial topics, it’s almost impossible to keep NBA veteran Gilbert Arenas out of it. During an appearance on DJ Vlad’s podcast ‘VLAD TV’, Arenas talked about the recent development of Diddy’s case where hip-hop icon 50 Cent’s baby mother Daphne Joy is listed as “a s*x worker”.

Advertisement

50 Cent was already having a lot of fun on social media after the allegations were made against Diddy as the two have not been on good terms for a very long time. But once the documents of this $30 million lawsuit went public, 50 discovered that the mother of his son Sire is also mentioned on those documents.

Joy is alleged to be a s*x worker who was getting monthly payments from the 54-year-old. After that, 50 went on another social media rant targeting Joy which ended up with her threatening to sue him.

Advertisement

Arenas said she is only threatening because she lacks enough ground to sue the ‘How to Rob’ rapper. He said, “How are you suing? How do you prove you’re not a s*x worker? What are you going to do?” The NBA veteran believes that the definition of the term falls in a grey area and that would make her claims against 50 almost impossible to prove.

Arenas also discussed the ra*e and s**ual assault allegations that she is making against the rapper saying, “Now that, 50 Cent can prove he is not, right? Where have I been charged? Did you file a claim against me? No? Well, I’m suing you for defamation.”

Daphne Joy’s accusations and 50 Cent’s response

50 is well known for being a troll on and off the internet and he was on a roll with the Diddy accusations. Even when the mother of his son got involved in it, he didn’t cut back on his act. This led to Joy pushing some serious accusations against the rapper. She wrote on Instagram,

“Everything is a joke to you until our safety is compromised, which is happening now. You are wreaking real havoc, frenzy, and chaos onto people’s lives. How would u feel if Sire was the one in handcuffs? For nothing.”

Advertisement

This only made 50 double down on the trolling. He also told ‘People’ that the disturbing evidence of Joy’s involvement in the Diddy case has compelled him to take all the necessary legal action to get the full custody of their son. He also defended himself by stating, “The most recent false and baseless accusations by Daphne Joy are clearly in response to my decision to seek sole custody of my son.” 50 said that Sire is his only priority, and he wants to give his son a life that is not surrounded by such evils of society.