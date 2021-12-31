“Girl sit down, the laughing emojis weren’t for you”: Robert Covington backs Christian Wood amidst the row regarding a spectator suffering a concussion off Wood’s errant pass

Christian Wood was recently in the news after one of his errant passes hit a spectator in the head, causing her a concussion. Robert Covington made his own observation after this woman demanded an unconditional apology from Wood.

It comes as no surprise that Christian Wood has been balling this year. The stretch big has been one of the league’s most consistent big man shooters in the recent past.

Wood has been lighting it up ever since a successful tenure with the Detroit Pistons in 2019-20. He signed a 3-year contract worth $40 million and change with the Rockets in the offseason that followed.

While Wood expected to play with Harden and co on a championship contender, he’s still been a great piece for the rebuilding Houston Rockets, providing much-needed spacing for their young guards.

Christian Wood hit an errant pass right in a woman’s head at full force during their loss to Charlotte. The Hornets fan has since demanded an apology from the big man for his inadvertent action, and for posting an Instagram story with emojis

Woman who got hit with ball by Christian Wood is upset about his laughing emojis, wants an apology pic.twitter.com/DmdXNqkUaG — Bacon, Grits, Eggs (@reddawg77089) December 30, 2021

Robert Covington pithily replies to Charlotte Hornets fan demanding an apology from Christian Wood

Robert Covington, who’s been the Blazers’ acting stretch big since signing with them, sided with his Rockets counterpart. The 6’7″ forward flat out rejected this woman’s plea on the grounds that Wood’s actions were completely unintentional.

Robert Covington Claps Back At Woman Demanding An Apology After A Bad Christian Wood’s Pass Hit Her: “Girl Sit Down…. – https://t.co/GblYwjqcB3 — US Sports News 24/7 (@USSportsNew2021) December 31, 2021

Robert Covington seems to be making a lot of sense in this instance. While what happened with this spectator was unfortunate, she has no legal grounds for a lawsuit. All spectators agree to put themselves in harm’s way when they sit in the lower sections.