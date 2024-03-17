Shannon Sharpe Responds to Jalen Green’s Baby Momma Draya Michele Facing Ridicule From NBA Community

The recent pregnancy announcement of Draya Michele, the baby momma of Jalen Green, has raised eyebrows all around. Ever since the declaration, she has been facing ridicule from the NBA community, majorly due to the 17-year age gap between the couple. Amidst the rising mockery surrounding the situation, Shannon Sharpe responded to the matter in the latest episode of Nightcap.

Initially, the sports analyst shed light on the uncontrollable factors behind falling in love with a person. “You like who you like,” he declared before mentioning how affection crossed the boundaries of ethnicity, beliefs, and self-interest. Following this, Sharpe put into focus the drawbacks of attempting to please the community while choosing a life partner.

Soon, the spotlight shifted to the ongoing criticism surrounding the relationship between Michele and Green. Calling out the judgmental remarks, he stated,

“They make it seem like they are perfect. A lot of women that are criticizing Draya got three, four babies from three, four different dudes. And a lot of dudes that judging, they got three or four babies from three or four different baby mommas”.

This simplified perspective on the complex scenario certainly added a fresh viewpoint. In the past, NBA couples such as Michael Jordan and Yvette Prieto alongside LaMelo Ball and Ana Montana had to face several such criticisms due to the age gap. For more than a year, there has also been a growing mockery over the relationship between Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan. Yet, none of the couples let the outside noises get to their head, adding volume to Sharpe’s statement.

Dissecting the potential reason to hate the baby momma of Jalen Green

Despite a relatively neutral stance from Sharpe, his co-host Chad Johnson let his feelings take over. He directly called out the women who ridiculed Michele online, hinting at an underlying jealousy in their endeavors. He publicly highlighted the hidden lies behind their comments while expressing his thoughts.

“Imma just be honest with you now. Half of them mad but [they are thinking], ‘Damn! I wish that was me. Since it ain’t me, I’m gonna say anything. I wouldn’t do this’. Motherf***ing lie. Goddamn lie,” he mentioned.

The storm of criticism over Green and his partner has slowed down significantly in the last few hours. However, it would be interesting to watch whether another begins soon following the remarks from Sharpe and Johnson.