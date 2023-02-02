Still Undecided on his College, LeBron James’ son Bronny James Receives an Enticing Offer from NBA’s Australian Rival ‘NLB’

Jan 27, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Sierra Canyon Trailblazers point guard Bronny James (0) looks on during warm up for the Battle of the Valley against the Notre Dame Knights played at Pauley Pavilion. James did not play because of a knee injury. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Bronny James is walking in his father’s footsteps. Perhaps not as hyped a prospect, for a school kid, Bronny is undeniably one of the most popular high school athletes in the entire world.

It seems the 18-year-old is headed to the NBA sooner or later. And at this junction, his decision will quite likely affect his future. Bronny is standing at crossroads. Until now, he was only burdened with a couple of choices. He had to either pick a college or go to the G League. But now, there is another offer on the table.

The National Basketball League, or the NBA’s Australian counterpart, is a ten-team league. With their offer on the table, Bronny’s options have certainly increased.

NBL offers Bronny James an offer

The NBL has shown interest in the young guard since last year. His recent rise in prospects has also strengthened their plans for the youngster.

The Sporting Tribune reported earlier that NBL’s Commissioner Jeremy Loeliger wants the young James to be a part of the Australian league’s Next Stars Developmental Program. Loeliger also revealed that NBL is already in a conversation with Bronny’s representatives.

Loeliger: “Bronny is NBA bound and he fits into the parameters of our Next Stars program really, really well.” He further added: “Just letting them know that we’re here, that we’re interested, and that we actually think it would be beneficial to [Bronny’s] rookie year in the NBA if he spent a season playing against pros in the NBL here in Australia.”

New @SportingTrib: The Australian NBL wants to sign Bronny James after he graduates from high school this summer and has formally reached out to the Sierra Canyon guard’s representatives. More details on the league’s timeline and interest | https://t.co/4rAiDL0iQA pic.twitter.com/7h9HxFmRad — Wilko (@wilkomcv) February 1, 2023

The NBL believes that playing a year of professional basketball in Australia will benefit Bronny James in his rookie year in the NBA. Though, LeBron James is clearly more inclined to push his son to play college ball before declaring for the NBA draft.

Bronny’s college choice still unclear

The 6ft 2″ Sierra Canyon guard has attracted many offers in the past few months. After much deliberation, three colleges have emerged as most likely to sign Bronny. Reportedly, the final three schools are USC, Ohio State, and Oregon.

Bronny’s parents, LeBron and Savannah, want him to go to a college where he could nurture his already growing skills and IQ. With the recent improvement in his game, Bronny is now being perceived as a possible future NBA player.

However, it will all depend on his choice. Going to college certainly has its advantages. Bronny will not only get to play good basketball in a dedicated system but will also receive a college education. Fascinatingly, this is the polar opposite of what LeBron James did.

Whatever the case, it seems Bronny’s future is bright and if he can continue to evolve at the same pace, NBA will be a very plausible destination for the 18-year-old guard in the near future.

