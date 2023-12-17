“Go Watch YouTube!”: Keegan Murray Hilariously Schooled Kings Coach Night Before Historical Performance

The Sacramento Kings picked their second win against the Utah Jazz last night with a 125-104 win. The game was particularly complemented by Keegan Murray’s shooting prowess, who scored 12 three-pointers to end the night with 47 points in his name.

Coach Mike Brown was extremely impressed with the second-year power forward and narrated a hilarious instance involving Murray and Malik Monk during practice to the press in the post-game conference.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/YahooSports/status/1736255653633520017?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

During the practice before the game, Kings head coach Mike Brown discussed Murray’s post-up game with Malik Monk. Having never seen the young forward play this style for Sacramento or during practice, Coach Brown was surprised to learn about this skill in Murray.

When he asked Murray about this, the young forward referred to his highlights from his college career at Iowa and hilariously replied, “Go watch YouTube!”

Coach Brown later searched Murray’s highlights on YouTube and was surprised to see the young star being an ace at his post-up game, uploaded by Brenden Nunes on X (formerly Twitter).

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BrendenNunesNBA/status/1736266108477571278?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Keegan Murray’s explosive 47-point performance pushed the Kings for another blowout win against the Utah Jazz. The Kings stand 5th in the Western Conference, going strong in the league with a 15-9 record.

Keegan Murray created history with his performance last night

Keegan Murray’s performance became the talk of the town after he led the Sacramento King to another victory against the Utah Jazz last night. The sophomore power-forward scored 12 out of 13 three-pointers, making him the youngest player in the NBA to achieve this feat. With this, Murray surpassed the previous record set by Kobe Bryant at 24 years and 137 days old.

Murray was setting 12/13 from threes till the end of the third quarter but unfortunately went 0-2 from threes in the fourth quarter. Nevertheless, this game also marked Murray’s career-high 47 points, earning him a reaction from the greatest three-point shooter, Stephen Curry.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBCSWarriors/status/1736260866172232189?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Golden State Warriors veteran seemed blown away when Curry was informed about Murray’s historic feat from last night. The 4x NBA champion was informed while the game was ongoing and wanted the young star to hit more threes to finish the game.