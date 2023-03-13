“God Damn Savannah James!”: LeBron James ‘Thirsts’ Over His Wife On Social Media In ‘Pharell Style’

LeBron James and Savannah James are the perfect example of what a healthy relationship looks like between two people who have been in the spotlight for years on end. ‘Years’ doesn’t do justice to just how long ‘The King’ and his wife have been public figures given that the former made his NBA debut 20 years ago.

Even prior to making it to the league, James became a household name after he was anointed as ‘The Chosen One’ by Sports Illustrated while still a junior in high school. Savannah and LeBron attended rival schools in Akron, Ohio and met one another through a mutual who James actually approached to get Savannah’s number from.

Fast-forward two decades later and the two are closing in on 10 years of marriage and share three children together: Bronny, Bryce Maximus, and Zhuri.

LeBron James takes to social media to show his wife love

Savannah James has always been enamored by the world of fashion. She’s had a bevy of blogs dedicated to her fashion sense over the years with heaps of praise coming her way, and for good reason. She isn’t afraid to push boundaries with her clothing styles and manages to make her outfits look as good as anybody else’s.

LeBron James, being the supportive husband that he is, took to Instagram to hype his wife up after he wore quite the elegant dress to the Vanity Fair red carpet at last night’s Oscars. James didn’t mince his words and made sure everybody knew exactly how he felt about what his wife wore.

James has always been someone to show love to not just his wife, but his family in general. He’s constantly tweeting out praise for his two sons, Bronny and Bryce, for their excellence in the realm of basketball. And of course, when it comes to Savannah, it feels as though every third post on social media of his is an appreciation of his wife, and rightfully so.

LeBron James is inching closer to a return to the Lakers

LeBron James injured his ankle in a game against the Dallas Mavericks that saw the Lakers overcome a 27-point deficit to win the bout. Despite tweaking it in the middle of the game, he would finish it before being ruled out for further games.

He has been seen riding around on a scooter and was even brandishing an ankle boot. However, at last night’s loss against the New York Knicks, James was not only walking normally, but had ditched his ankle boot as well. Seems as though the 38-year-old is closing in on a return to play sometime this month.

