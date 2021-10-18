“Going from the best team in the NBA to the worst was a mind-f**k”: Draymond Green admits that he lacked motivation during the Warriors 2019-20 season with Steph Curry sidelined

Draymond Green opens up about the transition from being the best team in the league to the worst in a matter of a couple months.

the 2019-20 Golden State Warriors looked like a shell of themselves mid-way through the season. They had lost Klay Thompson to injury in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals, Kevin Durant was signed and traded to the Nets, and Steph Curry broke his hand, leading to him only playing 5 games that season. This left Draymond Green out on the floor as the sole member of the late 2010s championship core.

The Warriors won 57 games in the 2018-19 season despite dealing with a few problems in the locker room, mainly involving Draymond Green and KD. The very next season saw them at the very bottom of the Western Conference, having won merely 15 games that season.

It’s understandable that Draymond, after so many seasons of basketball excellence, was taken aback and demotivated by a sudden shift in success. He opened up to Logan Murdock of ‘The Ringer’ about the same.

Draymond Green talks about the Warriors 2019-20 NBA season.

“You couldn’t have told me 3 months before that I would go from the best team ever to the f**king worst team in the NBA. It was frustrating. And it was also a mind-f**k,” said Draymond Green. This one quote should summarize just how intense the turnaround was for the Warriors during this time.

Draymond Green admits that he lost interest in the game, ready to get back to the way things were. @loganmmurdock: https://t.co/WET1e7iGcI — The Ringer (@ringer) October 18, 2021

Green delves into how it was increasingly demotivating to show up to every game knowing that the other team wasn’t taking them seriously and that, “they’re going to kick our a**”.

“I wouldn’t necessarily say it killed my pride because at the end of the day I knew that there was only one person in the league that can talk anything to me about anything basketball. And that’s LeBron. That was the only guy who could really talk sh*t about accomplishments or the game of basketball in this league.”

Of course, this upcoming season would be two years removed from this atrocious 2019-20 campaign and Draymond Green can safely say that he’s fighting for a title once again.