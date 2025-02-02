“Going to Be Champions”: 2 Weeks Before Trading Luka Doncic, GM Nico Harrison Confessed Long Term Plans For ‘Lakers’ Star

Dec 25, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrates after making a basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Life comes at you fast in the NBA, as no player is safe from a sudden move, not even a superstar like Luka Doncic. However, just a couple of weeks ago, Mavericks GM shared how it was hard to put a price tag on Doncic’s worth to the franchise. Harrison described the 25-year-old’s impact as “immeasurable” in a recent interview but still decided to part ways with the face of the franchise.

When Harrison was asked if the prospect of building a championship team around Luka was a heavy burden on his shoulders, the veteran GM underlined that while his job is tough, it’s an honor to build around the Slovenian star.

“I think it’s both [a tough job and an honor] … Because I feel like we are going to be champions and it will be because of Luka,” Harrison said in the interview.

Harrison also took time to heap praise on Doncic for his impact on the NBA and the Dallas community. He shared how Luka not only helped transform the Mavericks into a destination franchise but also brought fans in from all over the world to watch him.

Even if the 52-year-old meant every word he said about his former star, Harrison completely flipped the script on Doncic just two weeks later.

Nico just two weeks ago pic.twitter.com/Yfv5q9Z89g — MFFL (@Mavs_FFL) February 2, 2025

Despite his apparent confidence in the five-time All-Star, Harrison believed the Mavericks would be more competitive if they prioritized their interior defense more. With Derrick Lively II sidelined for the foreseeable future, Dallas was lacking a bit in the frontcourt.

Nico Harrison explained why he traded Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis

Harrison emphasized how defense wins championships during his explanation for the blockbuster deal. While Doncic is an electric scorer and playmaker, he leaves a lot to be desired on the defensive end. Meanwhile, AD is known as one of the best rim protectors and all-around defenders in the NBA.

The Mavs’ front office believed this move would balance out the roster and give the franchise a great shot at winning it all this season.

While Harrison described Doncic as a priceless piece of the franchise, his actions have negated his words. The Mavericks were concerned about handing Doncic a supermax extension next summer amidst his conditioning and injury struggles.

So, as it turns out, Doncic’s value isn’t immeasurable after all. Instead, it only took an elite, but aging big man, a future first-round pick and a couple of young prospects to pry away last season’ scoring champion.

Nico Harrison: “We really feel like we got ahead of what was going to be a tumultuous summer, him being eligible for the supermax and also a year away from him being able to opt out of any contract. And so we really felt like we got out in front of that. We know teams, they’ve… https://t.co/MImEhuKP73 — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) February 2, 2025

Only time will tell how this trade works out for Dallas, but if one thing was made clear from this trade, it’s that even the most elite talents can’t trust everything their GM says about them.