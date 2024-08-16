mobile app bar

Brandin Podziemski Reveals How Stephen Curry Predicted His Takeover Performances in the Olympics

Tonoy Sengupta
Published

Brandin Podziemski Narrates How Stephen Curry Called His Olympic Takeover Performances in Advance

Credit- USA TODAY Sports

Brandin Podziemski has built a close bond with Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry despite only being his teammate for a year. The 21-year-old even followed his veteran teammate to Paris to watch him go off in the Olympics. And it was during his time there that he experienced something truly extraordinary.

Speaking to Dubs radio 95.7 The Game recently, Podz firstly reminded everyone that Curry’s performances were far from ideal prior to Team USA’s contest against Serbia in the Semifinals. And then he got right into the juicy part of the story.

Apparently, Podziemski spoke to Steph before the game against Serbia. The greatest shooter of all time made quite the declaration during his conversation with the Dubs rookie. As Podziemski revealed, the 36-year-old predicted a standout performance in the next few games and then went on to do just that.

“I was [in Paris] for a couple games before [the Serbia game]. At the time Steph was struggling. It’s actually crazy, he told me and my friends he’s going to go off the next two games. He told us and he did it.”

Indeed, Stephen Curry was a force to reckon with during both the Knockout games of the Olympics.

Against Serbia in the semifinals, he scored a game-changing 36 points, which included nine three-pointers, to lead Team USA to a narrow victory. The performance changed the direction of the game and saved the stacked USA squad from embarrassment in Paris.

In the Final against France, Curry scored 24 points on just three-pointers, sinking 8 of them to seal the gold medal for his team.

Stephen Curry has been consistently brilliant over the last few years despite his advanced age. His poor performance in the first few games in Paris prompted a lot of people to question his talent under FIBA guidelines. But Curry decided to prove the haters wrong, even calling it beforehand.

Brandin Podziemski’s reaction was pretty much our reaction as well as we witnessed another instance of Curry’s greatness.

