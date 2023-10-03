“I am Not as Gifted as Giannis Antetokounmpo”: 18 Months Before Trade, Damian Lillard Praised Bucks for Placing Jrue Holiday by Greek Freak’s Side

Damian Lillard is officially a Milwaukee Buck after what could very well be this summer’s biggest trade. But 18 months before the blockbuster deal, Lillard apparently marveled over Giannis Antetokounmpo. In awe of the Greek Freak’s physical gifts that help him dominate the hardwood, Dame tipped his hat to the Bucks organization as well. Praising them for surrounding the two-time MVP with the right personnel, Lillard pointed out on the Club Shay Shay podcast that it was the key to helping them win the chip in 2021. Players like Jrue Holiday and Bobby Portis were essential behind the Bucks’ campaign. The kind of players that, as he revealed, he wished he had been surrounded by.

The three-point specialist sat down with Shannon Sharpe for an interview in 2022 to discuss his NBA career. Having played his entire career with the Portland Trailblazers, Dame has struggled to find any real success in the league. While the individual accolades rolled in, team success had been at an all time low. Regardless, he still had other things going on in his life, including his family, his rap career, and his own ventures. However, that itch to find greater success always nagged him, even then.

Damian Lillard praised the Bucks for helping Giannis Antetokounmpo

In 2021, the Milwaukee Bucks won their first championship in 47 years, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo. It was a historic moment, but one the Greek Freak could not have achieved alone. Surrounded by exceptional talent, the Bucks’ decision to trade for Jrue Holiday proved to be pivotal in their championship run.

Holiday was the perfect compliment to Giannis, allowing him to do things on the court he couldn’t do before. This is something that Damian Lillard praised on Club Shay Shay in 2022. He complimented the Bucks organization for putting the right pieces around their star forward.

Furthermore, he spoke about how he wished he could be in the same position. While he admitted he isn’t as gifted as Giannis, he felt that the Trailblazers were just that one second option away from building a Championship roster. However, his hopes never really came to fruition, prompting him to demand a trade this offseason. Lillard told Sharpe during the podcast:

“That’s all Giannis needed, and I’m not as gifted as Giannis [Antetokounmpo], I’m not 7’0″ and all that! But, I have things about me that I bring to the table like I know how to dominate a game. And I know that if we’re able to go out and get the two that can complement me… But when you’re in the position that we’re in, we can go get some guys that are very good players that can also complement what we have and take us to that level.”

18 months later, Dame finds himself being traded to the Bucks as the second option himself. With the Bucks sending Jrue Holiday to Portland, Lillard officially became Milwaukee’s newest star. His addition now sees the team field a “Big 3” of their own with Giannis and Khris Middleton. And now, after a full off-season of trade talks, he will be hoping to finally win the chip.

Skip Bayless believes Jrue Holiday will prove to be more valuable to the Celtics than Dame for the Bucks

Immediately after being traded to the Trailblazers, Jrue Holiday was shipped off again. On his own request, Holiday returned to the Eastern Conference, but this time with the Boston Celtics. It was a huge move for the Cs, who replaced the defensive specialist Marcus Smart’s vacancy with another superb defensive talent.

This move raised a few eyebrows, including that of Skip Bayless. Speaking on UNDISPUTED, Bayless claimed that Holiday’s move to Boston would prove more valuable than that of Damian Lillard’s move to the Bucks.

A bold statement form Skip, but one that can be justified. Either way, these trades make the Bucks and the Celtics the teams to beat in the Eastern Conference. Who knows? They may even clash for a spot in the Finals once the 2024 Playoffs roll around.