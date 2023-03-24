Is LeBron James Playing Tonight vs the Thunder?: Lakers Star’s Injury Update Reports Slow Progress

Mar 22, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) looks on from the bench in the second half against the Phoenix Suns at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James and the LA Lakers may be improving ever since their trade acquisitions this season, but they’re still only hanging on by a thread. At the time of writing, this team sits 10th in the West.

As keen-eyed readers will have noticed, that is the final spot for the play-in tournament. And at the moment, this team is facing some serious competition for it from the Thunder.

With everything coming down to these final games of the season, it’s now or never for the Lakers. And of course, during this stretch, they desperately need to be at their best, something LeBron James would help with massively.

So with that in mind, will he be healthy enough to play tonight? Or will fans have to keep waiting for his return to the fold?

ESPN releases an injury update on LeBron James

When LeBron James initially went down with his ankle injury, he famously said that he heard a ‘pop’. As you’d expect, the medical staff was expecting the worst for him at the time. However, fast forward to today, and it is clear that there is no breakage or structural damage to report.

LeBron James and D’Angelo Russell “ice in my veins” handshake 🥶pic.twitter.com/3QDvQKW8gK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 15, 2023

That said, this isn’t any mean old sprain. No, recovery is still expected to take some time, despite even James’s hopes. As per ESPN, the man has started on-court activity, and even a ‘gradual movement program’.

However, as per reports, there has yet to be a timeline for his return as things stand. All that is known, is that the star hopes to be back before the end of the regular season.

What is LeBron James averaging this season?

After 47 games played, LeBron James is averaging 29.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 6.9 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game. Additionally, he is shooting 50.1% from the field, 30.8% from three, and 75.9% from the charity stripe.