Miami Heat Trade Rumors: Jimmy Butler Adamant He Only Wants to Play For Phoenix Suns, Reveals Brian Windhorst

Jimmy Butler’s trade demands continue to fluctuate ahead of the 2025 trade deadline. Initially, the five-time All-NBA member expressed his desire to play anywhere other than Miami. Shortly after, reports trickled down highlighting his lack of interest in playing for the Grizzlies. This has now developed into his current desire to play for only the Suns.

NBA insider Brian Windhorst made a guest appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter to reveal new information about the Butler trade saga. Although Butler doesn’t have a no-trade clause, he will be a free agent at the end of this season. His lack of assurance to resign with teams is turning potential suitors away from pursuing a trade.

Windhorst revealed that Butler is so adamant about making his way to Phoenix that he won’t entertain any other destination. He said,

“The thing to understand about Jimmy, there’s nothing that he wants to hear right now that doesn’t include getting him to Phoenix. Honestly, I don’t think you could offer him any amount of money or any role on any role & he’s like, I’ll get on the plane, let’s go.”

In the beginning stages of Butler’s trade saga, the Suns were a preferred destination due to their willingness to meet his contractual demands. However, money is no longer the driving force as Butler is willing to turn down a larger contract in favor of Phoenix.

As much as Butler may want to go to the Suns, his fate lies in the hands of Bradley Beal. The Suns star holds a no-trade clause and would have to be the main trade piece to bring Butler to Phoenix. Additionally, recent events across the league may make Butler’s desire more difficult.

The Luka Doncic trade has impacted the trade market

Not only did the Luka Doncic trade to the Lakers shock the sports world, it set a new precedent for trades. Regardless of what any general managers do, they won’t receive nearly as much criticism as Mavericks GM Nico Harrison.

As a result, Heat executive Pat Riley may be more motivated to trade Butler anywhere.

Butler does have a player option which gives him a degree of control. He can opt out of his contract after the season. However, there may be a team that is content with acquiring him as a rental for a postseason push.

There is no certainty that Jimmy Butler will land in Phoenix as this past weekend in the NBA taught us that anything could happen.