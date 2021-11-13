“LeBron James would be hating his decision of letting Alex Caruso go”: “The Carushow” has been outright sensational amid the Bulls’ electric start

The Lakers have been one of the most disappointing teams to watch this season while the Chicago Bulls, one of the best. A former Laker Alex Caruso has a significant part in their early success.

Acquiring some serious talent this offseason, every NBA fan and expert expected the Chicago Bulls to play decent basketball and qualify for the playoffs by the end of the season. But within no time, the Bulls are proving to be a team that can challenge anybody in the NBA right now, even the top teams.

Their offense is packed with proven All-Star scorers like Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Nikola Vucevic leading the pack from the front. But it is on the defensive side that the Bulls have surprised everyone, led by former Lakers stars Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso.

CARUSO STEAL.

LONZO FULL-COURT LASER.

LAVINE 360. SHOWTIME IN CHICAGO 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/C8ViDSoMXG — NBA (@NBA) November 11, 2021

While Chicago Bulls are enjoying tremendous basketball even after having a tough schedule Lakers are struggling to get their chemistry together, having one of the easiest schedules in their first 13 games. And the defense is where they are struggling the most.

The Lakers are missing the likes of Alex Caruso on defense

The Los Angeles Lakers since Frank Vogel’s arrival were among the best defensive teams, but that has changed since the team’s overhaul this offseason. If trading a defender like KCP was not enough they let Alex Caruso go for free to the Chicago Bulls. And apart from the Lakers front office, everyone has missed him since.

Before Alex Caruso signed with the Bulls, he gave the Lakers a chance to match Chicago’s offer. Los Angeles said no. Then they said no again when Caruso asked for less money to stay. The Lakers’ initial offer? Less than two years for $15 million. H/T @OldManAndThree pic.twitter.com/x6DEVElLzb — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) November 10, 2021

Nicknamed “GOAT” by the fans and his teammates, Caruso was one the best Laker defender coming off the bench. Even though Caruso wasn’t a starter for the Lakers in their title-winning 2019-20 campaign, he ranked highly in plus-minus (+3.8) and net rating (+9.8), the latter of which he led the team in. The next season, the team struggled with injuries throughout the regular season and in the Playoffs as well. Caruso still delivered a plus-minus of 2.1 and a net rating of 5.5.

Only Malik Monk and Austin Reeves have better ratings than that this season, but their defense is barely comparable to Caruso’s on-ball defense. Also, he is way ahead of them in steals per game. The guy averages 2.5 steals a game for the Bulls. In twelve games thus far, he already has 3 games of 4 or more steals including 6 against the Mavericks on Wednesday.

Alex Caruso had 6 steals tonight, tying a career-high. He leads the NBA in steals per game. He’s doing that off the bench. pic.twitter.com/G5YP8g4ULL — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 11, 2021

And this is where the Lakers are missing their fan-favorite GOAT apart from his combination plays with LeBron James. While the Bulls are among the top defensive teams, the Lakers are dwelling at the bottom in all defensive statistics. In their seven wins, they have 3 wins where it was just a 1 possession game and 3 wins where it went to overtime, all because of their weak defense.

The Lakers are allowing their opponents more than 112 points per game and League’s worst 31 points per game in the third quarter. Going a step further last night they gave away 40 points in the 3rd to the Timberwolves who were struggling to get a win for their last 6-games. Lakers lost the match 83-107.

As much as the Lakers are missing the arguable GOAT LeBron James, they are also missing their fan-favorite GOAT to show up defensively for them every night. The “Caru-show” will be showing up at the Staples Center on Monday but not wearing Purple and Gold.