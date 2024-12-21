“Going to OKC Was a Challenge”: Chris Paul Opens Up About Struggles of Being Away From Family During NBA Season

In 2019, the Rockets felt that they needed a more dynamic #2 than Chris Paul to assist James Harden in his quest to lead the franchise to the championship. They traded the veteran point guard to OKC to acquire Russell Westbrook in a blockbuster move. The then-34-year-old was at a crossroads. He wasn’t only joining a team entering a full rebuild but was also moving away for his family, as they decided that Oklahoma City wasn’t a good fit for them. The separation was difficult but he weathered that storm due to his teammates.

Paul detailed the challenges he faced during that time in Kings forward DeMar DeRozan’s online show Dinners With DeMar. He revealed that had it not been for his teammates, he would have likely suffered a breakdown. Paul said,

“Going to OKC was a challenge. That’s why I’ll forever be grateful to Shai, Darius Bazley, Lu Dort and all them guys. That was my first year [away from my family] and them guys gave me that support system.”

For the first 14 years of his career, Paul and his family moved wherever the guard played. However, when Houston traded him to the Thunder, his family decided to move back to LA. It was difficult to deal with that transition at first.

But his OKC teammate helped him deal with the separation anxiety. He has now found the right balance between his professional commitments and his family life.

Chris Paul’s family

Chris and his wife, Jada, have two children, son, Chris Jr., who was born in 2009, and daughter Camryn, who turned 12 this year.

When Paul was traded to the Thunder, the couple decided it was best for Jada and the kids to move back to LA, where the guard spent six seasons playing for the Clippers. Chris Jr. and Camryn spent their formative years in LA and the couple felt it was in their best interest to attend school and live in California.

They still live in LA, while Paul has changed teams thrice since moving to OKC. The family often visits him whenever they find the time and he travels to LA to meet them when he has off days. It’s a challenging situation but the veteran guard has learned to adjust to it because it’s best for his family.