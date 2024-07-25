Shaquille O’Neal Agrees With Draymond Green Dismissing the Trolling of Thanasis Antetokounmpo by Fans

Giannis Antetokounmpo became a legend for the city of Milwaukee and its NBA franchise, the Bucks. He brought another title to the organization after about half a century, etching his name in the history books forever. However, the same is not true for his brother Thanasis. Even though Thanasis may not get the same level of love and respect, Draymond Green feels the trolling of the Antetokounmpo brother is still unfair.

Draymond Green’s take on Thanasis Antetokounmpo being constantly trolled by fans gets unlikely support from Shaquille O’Neal. While on The Draymond Green Show, the Warriors star sat down with Thanasis Antetokounmpo’s former teammate Jeff Teague. And the two discussed how unfair fans have been to the elder Antetokounmpo.

“He gets this rap on social media because of the funny clips. Like, people almost try to make him out to be a clown. And I’ve actually gotten to know the person. Very, very, very, very solid good dude; smart. And I’ve also talked to other people that he’s played on teams with him. I’ve never heard one bad thing about him as a teammate.”

“And I’ll take it a step further. I’ve also heard people say, even him as a basketball player, some of the stuff he do in games is like, they can’t even believe it when they see it because he’s nothing like that.” And it wasn’t just Green who felt that way.

Jeff Teague, who had the privilege to play with both Antetokounmpo brothers in Milwaukee admitted laughing at those lowlight clips. However, he did mention that Thanasis can really hoop and if someone is going to make an opinion on him based on those lowlights, they need to watch his highlights too.

Not only was Jeff Teague in agreement with Draymond Green, but even Shaquille O’Neal expressed his support for Green’s take. Shaq uploaded the clip where Green and Teague are talking about Thanasis on his official Instagram account.

Now, Shaq may not have given his two cents with a caption of sorts. But the fact that he shared the video on his IG Stories only goes to show how he complied with what they had to say.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo’s lowlights have gained more traction than his highlights. And it seems as if fans are giving the same treatment to LeBron James’ son and the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA draft, Bronny James.

Will Bronny share the same fate as Thanasis Antetokounmpo?

Bronny is a bit undersized when compared to his father. And most NBA fans obsess over comparing the son to his father and highlighting how he falls short in numerous segments of the game.

However, one thing that many tend to forget is that Bronny is a completely different player when compared to his father. Not only does the Lakers rookie play a completely different position, but his approach to the game, and what he brings to the table, is not identical to what his father does.

If the fans stick to the father-son comparison, it won’t be long when Bronny’s lowlights end up trending more than his highlights; which could in turn hamper his growth and his image in the league going forward.