“Google Said it Then It’s Gotta Be True”: Anthony Edwards Trolls Websites for Claiming His Net Worth is Merely $14 Million

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards recently talked about his current net worth during a recent sit-down with Complex. Edwards, who signed a 5-year contract extension worth around $205,900,000 earlier this year, was told during the interview that Google claims his net worth to be merely $14 million.

Advertisement

The 22-year-old seemed to find the suggestion hilarious and implied that the actual figure was much more than that. “I don’t know nothing about that. I don’t know anything about no Google…I don’t know what they talking about. They trippin. Inaccurate,” Edwards said, as host Speedy Morman also brought up the contract extension that he had just signed.

The YouTuber suggested that ANT’s net worth must be much higher than what the websites have speculated. However, Edwards seemed unwilling to clear the confusion. He claimed that there might as well be some truth to the claim, hence switching sides.

Advertisement

“That’s what Google said also, they might be right. I don’t know it’s what Google said. You know, Google said it then it’s gotta be true,” Edwards added. “We ain’t’ gonna say that [they’re right]. But Google said it, Google be right. I don’t know they right this time, but they be right. Yeah, maybe.”

It seemed as if Edwards himself was aware of the estimation of his net worth, but was unwilling to disclose it, considering the kind of money he is raking in in the NBA. The player eventually expressed his confidence in the search engine, claiming that Google tended to be right about most things.

Anthony Edwards has made more than $44 million in the NBA already

Edwards has established himself as one of the best youngsters in the league, which recently earned him the $205,900,000 5-year deal. However, the $14 million figure seems paltry when his current earnings are considered as well.

Edwards, now in his 4th season, has already earned $44,271,137 from the Timberwolves thus far. His contract extension will kick in from next season, according to Spotrac.

Advertisement

Regardless, the reason behind Edwards’ confusion might be straightforward. The player only recently confessed that he generally stays away from the business side of things, and is actually difficult to get a hold of even by his team. That might have resulted in him being utterly unsure about his overall net worth.