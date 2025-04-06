“Got That Monkey Off His Back”: Fans Claim Anthony Edwards’ Stellar Play Is Directly Related To His Reported $1 Million Child Support Dealing

Anthony Edwards has been playing on another level since he entered the NBA in 2020. However, rumors have surfaced online stating that Ant finally paid off the $1 million in child support that he owes to his ex, Ayesha Howard. Because of that, some fans believe that Edwards is finally playing ball without anything else on his mind — and it’s helping his game reach even greater heights.

Popular influencer and basketball content creator Famouslos32 circulated this theory more than anyone after the Timberwolves’ 114-109 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers earlier today. Ant had a stellar game, dropping 37 points and hitting an insanely clutch three-ball with under ten seconds that served as the game’s dagger. The Wolves are now winners of four straight games, and Edwards is a big reason why.

So when Famouslos32 released a video commenting on Ant’s latest peak performance, he credited it to the child support money finally being settled. The influencer joked that Edwards was “playing free again” and is now able to not let his off-the-court dramas bleed into his on-the-court magic. How did Famouslos32 refer to Ant’s visible enhancement?

“He got that monkey off his back,” he said while sharing a clip of Edwards playing. “He paid the whole thing. The whole thing, all 18 years he got that monkey off his back.” Famouslos32 might have a point. The situation was gaining constant headlines and possibly distracting Ant from leading his team to their playoff push.

Ant paid that child support up for all 18 years now he playing free again … pic.twitter.com/qfa1LH03ZI — Famouslos32 (@famouslos32) April 6, 2025

Unfortunately, there is no proof that the child support payment rumor is true as of yet. Howard herself has denied receiving any funds so this just could have been another dominant performance by a very distracted young NBA superstar. Ant himself has not publicly spoken on the situation or confirmed any rumors. Only time will tell.

What is true is how strongly Ant and the Wolves have looked in the last week. In their 4-game winning streak, they bested the Denver Nuggets, whom they’ve owned since last year’s playoffs, and the Detroit Pistons, who just claimed the #6 spot in the East. Child support paid or not, Anthony Edwards and the Wolves might be the one Western Conference team that everyone is hoping to avoid.