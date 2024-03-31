“Got You for a Discount”: Gilbert Arenas Criticizes Steve Kerr’s Approach with Klay Thompson

The Golden State Warriors are on a three-game winning streak after losing back-to-back games against the Indiana Pacers and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Their resurgence commenced with Klay Thompson‘s return to the starting lineup. The veteran guard came off the bench in five straight games before head coach Steve Kerr inserted him back into the starting five against the Heat. Thompson repaid the faith with a 28-point outing that ended the Warriors’ two-game losing streak.

After Thompson’s stunning return to form against the Heat, Kerr pumped the brakes on the hype during the post-game press conference. He said,

“I just felt like he [Klay] had a little more spacing on the floor to start the game and so, it doesn’t necessarily mean, you know, it’s permanent. It just felt like tonight that was important.”

On the latest episode of the Gil’s Arena podcast, former NBA star Gilbert Arenas suggested that the Warriors are trying to somewhat downplay Thompson’s value to ensure that he re-signs with the franchise next season with a much smaller contract. Thompson’s contract will end after this season, following which he can either sign an extension with the Warriors or move on to a different team. Arenas pointed out how Klay balling out now can produce a hefty bill for the Dubs this offseason,

“This that type of s**t where you f**k with him [Klay] right now, because you know, if he ball out, we’re going to have to pay him. F**k with him right now, sign him, and then next year play his a*s 32 minutes. ‘Go back to doing you’… Got you for a discount.”

Arenas’ accusation would’ve held merit if the evidence didn’t suggest the contrary. Thompson started in his first 49 appearances this season and averaged only 17 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.2 assists. He shot only 41.5% from the field and 36.8% from beyond the arc. Since coming off the bench, he’s averaging 18.5 points, three rebounds, and 2.2 assists, while shooting 45.1% from the field and 41.8% on three-point attempts. The Warriors were 23-26 in Thompson’s first 49 starts and are 12-8 since he’s coming off the bench.

Kerr’s decision to bench the veteran guard benefitted the Warriors and lit a fire under the four-time NBA champion.

Klay Thompson’s uncertain future

Klay Thompson has spent his entire career with the Warriors and will undoubtedly have his jersey hanging from the rafters at Chase Center when all is said and done. However, it’s unclear whether he will finish his career with the franchise. Thompson will hit free agency in the upcoming offseason and expects a massive contract offer. The Warriors and their icon have a mutual interest in extending their partnership beyond this season.

However, given the 34-year-old’s age and injury record, the franchise is apprehensive about handing him a long-term deal. The Warriors would love to have him back on a team-friendly deal, but the veteran guard knows his next contract will be his last big deal. Teams around the league can and will offer Thompson big-money contracts, and it’s up to the franchise to match those offers, convince him to return on a team-friendly deal, or let him walk in free agency. It’s a conversation for later, but the time to have it is inching closer.