Is LeBron James Playing Tonight vs Thunder? Lakers’ Potential Starting Lineup As the King’s Foot Injury Lingers

The Los Angeles Lakers make their way to OKC tonight. Having played the Memphis Grizzlies last night, the Lakers sure felt lost without LeBron James. Sure, Anthony Davis was on the floor, recording 28 points, 19 rebounds, and five blocks, he couldn’t match the might of Ja Morant and co. The Lakers lost the contest 109-121.

LeBron James suffered an ankle injury when he was leading the Lakers in a 27-point comeback win over the Mavericks.

Hard to see what happens to right foot/ankle but the way LeBron grabbed his foot and said he felt a “POP” makes me think —Plantar fascia injury

Since then, he was ruled out for the game against the Grizzlies.

However, the fans wonder whether Bron will suit up against the Thunder.

LeBron James will be OUT against the Thunder

Having faced that difficult injury, ESPN reported that LeBron James will miss an extended period of time due to his injury.

LeBron James is feared to be out several weeks with a right foot injury, sources told @wojespn. He is undergoing further testing and conversations to learn the full extent of the injury. More: https://t.co/kSahHyQxiE pic.twitter.com/EIb6atlscc — ESPN (@espn) February 28, 2023

This is bad for the Lakers, who are the 12th seed in the West with barely 20 games left in the season.

LeBron is ruled OUT for tonight’s game as well. In his absence though, Anthony Davis is expected to step up and lead the charge. Even he talked about the same after last night’s game.

“I don’t want him to rush back early…I want him to get completely right and healthy before he comes back. It’s on us to step up and win basketball games.” @AntDavis23 on LeBron James’ injury. pic.twitter.com/VOP8d2hPJN — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) March 1, 2023

Now the question that remains is whether AD and the new-look Lakers will step up and compensate for the NBA’s Scoring Leader’s loss. In case they cannot manage to do so, the Lakers will end up missing their 2nd straight playoffs.

