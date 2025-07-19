Phoenix Suns Aren’t Done After Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal Exits, Claims NBA Insider

Apr 14, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) celebrates his basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves with forward Kevin Durant (35) in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal’s time in Phoenix recently came to an end. After a disappointing 2024–25 season where the Suns failed to make the playoffs, both stars moved on, leaving Devin Booker as the lone face of the franchise. Despite the hype surrounding the superteam experiment, it never translated into meaningful postseason success.

But the shake-up might not be over just yet. According to NBA insider Brett Siegel, the Suns are still active and looking to reshape their roster.

The front office is focused on building a more cohesive and balanced team around Booker, with an eye on flexibility and long-term competitiveness. Two names currently on the trade block are Grayson Allen and Royce O’Neale. Both were brought in as key rotation pieces but may now be moved as Phoenix evaluates new directions.

Siegel said that of the two, O’Neale has generated more interest from rival teams. He said, “I think there’s a lot more interest in Royce O’Neale than Grayson Allen, and that’s purely from a contractual standpoint.” The two years remaining on his $10 million contract are seen as team-friendly, making him an attractive asset for contenders looking for veteran depth and reliable perimeter defense.

Allen, on the other hand, still has three years remaining on his deal. His current salary sits at $16 million, set to rise to $18 million next season. Siegel said, “Those are two players that they’re actively chatting about on the trade market. They’re talking to teams about what they could get.”

“The Suns aren’t necessarily done making moves just yet, and they still wanna create flexibility for themselves moving forward,” Siegel added. The Suns are expected to explore all possible options. They’re monitoring the market and waiting to see what kinds of deals materialize.

The intention isn’t to tear down or rebuild from scratch. Instead, the goal is to create more financial flexibility and improve the overall structure around Booker. The front office is actively working to make more moves and adapt after a failed superteam era. With Booker still in his prime, the Suns remain committed to putting a competitive team around him.