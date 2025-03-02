“Guys on Television and Radio Who Have No Talent”: Charles Barkley Despises LeBron James-Michael Jordan GOAT Debate

A pretty staple debate in all of sports, especially in the NBA, is who is the greatest player of all time! Is it Michael Jordan or LeBron James? The running joke is that broadcasters revert to the GOAT discussion to fill the air time on a lazy news day. However, Charles Barkley thinks there’s some truth to that joke.

He addressed the subject on the latest edition of his Steam Room podcast.

Barkley and Ernie Johnson got on to the topic after speaking about the recent retirement of WNBA legend Diana Taurasi. While both men gave Taurasi her flowers for an incredible 20-year career, they were very irritated by the exhausting “GOAT conversation” surrounding her retirement.

Ernie pleaded with listeners to “just appreciate” the game and the legends who have graced the court of the NBA. Chuck took it one step further.

The 11-time All-Star claimed that the only reason the debate keeps popping up is because of the multitude of podcasters and radio show hosts who need “clicks” to survive.

“Guys on television and radio who have no talent. They wanna get clicks from these fools on the internet and call-in radio shows. It’s just stupid. I said that about the Michael/LeBron thing. People who have no talent argue that. The public, they’re stupid [to listen to it],” Barkley passionately stated.

This isn’t the first time that Chuck has ranted about his dislike for the GOAT conversation. He has constantly held a stance that the conversation is “weak journalism,” and that the NBA has evolved so much since Jordan’s era that it’s a waste of time to keep arguing the matter.

The “guys on television and radio with no talent” are never specifically named, but those could be shots at Stephen A. Smith or now retired FS1 host Skip Bayless. That being said, Chuck did indulge in the debate at least once.

Barkley once broke down some important stats between Michael Jordan and LeBron James

Barkley did more than just shake his head at the Jordan vs. LeBron GOAT talk. In a December 2024 episode of the Steam Room, he broke down a key stat between the two “faces of the league,” one that he believes shows some favorability toward MJ.