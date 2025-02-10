Chandler Parsons Reveals Mark Cuban Tried to Stop Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers With “A Hail Mary Call”

Jan 15, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (right) and Mark Cuban (left) argue a call during the second half of the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The shocking trade of Luka Doncic to the Lakers is a direct byproduct of the new ownership in Dallas. Former owner of the Mavericks, Mark Cuban, would’ve never allowed that deal to go through. Although he is no longer the majority owner, he did make an effort to prevent the trade from going through. Former Mavericks player Chandler Parsons sheds light on Cuban’s last-minute efforts that fell short.

Advertisement

Parsons took to FanDuel TV’s Run It Back to share new information regarding the Luka Doncic trade. He initially revealed that Cuban wasn’t in the deliberation process of the trade. That stands true, but now Parsons has new information to add, detailing the lengths Cuban took to stop this trade. He said,

“The reports say he tried to make a Hail Mary call but it was too late. I firmly believe Mark Cuban would’ve never traded Luka Dončić. That’s been his guy since day one.”

Windows 11 > Windows 10 🖥️ "It's a pretty good analogy…the reports say he tried to make a Hail Mary call but it was too late. I firmly believe Mark Cuban would've never traded Luka Dončić. That's been his guy since day one." – @ChandlerParsons 📺 https://t.co/IVFiX15Qco pic.twitter.com/DFfm8DHjVj — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) February 10, 2025

Cuban used to be heavily involved in the Mavericks’ basketball operations when was a majority owner. However, once he sold those stakes, he gave up the privileges he once had. One thing is for certain, Cuban would not have even thought about trading away Luka Doncic and Parsons confirmed that.

The former Mavs owner recently broke his silence regarding the Doncic trade by referencing it with a joke.

Cuban made a technological analogy regarding the Luka Doncic trade

Cuban hasn’t outright spoken about the Doncic trade to the public as of yet. However, he has referenced it in a joke during an interview with former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates.

The billionaire business mogul began the interview with Gates by asking him a question. He then posed a hilarious analogy that put into terms the magnitude of the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade for tech aficionados to understand.

“If after you left Microsoft, you found Steve Ballmer traded Windows 11 like the new hot operating system for Windows 10, the Hall of Fame, but older operating system, what would you do?” Cuban asked Gates.

The founder of Microsoft hilariously teased Cuban by saying, “I might have to hide from the press.”

Although Cuban referenced the trade, the public is still awaiting him to share his direct thoughts about the situation. Once the fumes of Mavericks fans begin to dwindle, the likelihood of a statement from Cuban will increase tremendously.